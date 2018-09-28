Petrucci upset by Lorenzo’s remarks on Ducati promotion

Petrucci will step up from his current Pramac Ducati ride to the factory team next season, replacing Honda-bound Lorenzo alongside Andrea Dovizioso.

Speaking to Gazetto dello Sport earlier this month, Lorenzo suggested Ducati’s primary motivation in promoting Petrucci was so it could afford a larger wage for Dovizioso.

He was quoted as saying: “They should have remembered they have a three-time world champion and tried to give him what he needed.

“Instead they were focused on increasing Dovizioso’s salary, as he had won some races, and taking a [second] rider who was cheaper.”

Asked about these remarks at Aragon, Petrucci pointed out he was placed higher than both Dovizioso and Lorenzo in the standings when Ducati made its decision in the wake of May’s French Grand Prix, and that Lorenzo was also considering alternatives.

“When Ducati chose me, I was the best Ducati rider in the standings, and Jorge had not yet won a race,” Petrucci said of Lorenzo’s comments.

“I had done more podiums than him and I thought Ducati had made a logical choice, so I think they said: ‘Petrucci is in front and he costs one fifteenth of Lorenzo, let’s take him’. Who wouldn’t do that?

“Then it happened, and the Sunday after that Jorge won [at Mugello]. Anyway, he landed on his feet, because at Honda he’ll still earn 10 times more than me.

“The other thing that has affected me is that he talks as if it’s unfair that I take his place.

“It seems strange that when he signed with Honda he started to go strong, but at Le Mans he said he would look around, I had more podiums, more points in the championship, so I don’t know who would have kept him.

“If Ducati had to choose today, I think they would have kept him, because now he is going very strongly. But I think everyone took the opportunities they had.

“I think if he had the desire to stay, he could have done so. Maybe it was a question of money, I don’t know things went. But I was ready at the right time.”

Petrucci also believes his good relationship with Dovizioso was a key factor in Ducati’s choice to promote him, while conceding he will be the team’s “second rider”.

He added: “I think I was chosen because I have a great rapport with Dovi and we can do a great season next year, ensuring that Ducati has the best bike of everyone.

“Clearly next year I will be the second rider, but I’m not sad about that. I would be happy if Dovizioso wins the title and I am second, but I’m sure I can do better than this year.”

Additional reporting by Matteo Nugnes