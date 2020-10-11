Petrucci felt "nobody trusted me" when he lost Ducati seat

Petrucci has been ousted from Ducati for 2021 to make way for current Pramac rider Jack Miller, with the Italian heading to Tech 3 KTM next year.

Ducati’s decision was made before any racing had been had in 2020, though the Italian marque pondered removing him from his works seat to make room for Johann Zarco within its ranks in November of last year before opting against this for financial reasons.

Petrucci led for almost the entirety of the 26-lap wet Le Mans race on Sunday to secure his second MotoGP win and his first top six finish since last year’s German GP.

“It was a very, very crazy year because the season had not started but I lost my seat,” Petrucci said on Sunday.

“It felt like in that moment nobody trusts me. But there was some movement of other riders and other people trusted me.

“At the end, the season started and the changes to the rear tyre made me struggle a lot.

‘I first started working on the electronics, but was not the way to do it and at the end in Misano test we found something, then in Barcelona I felt the bike again like I wanted.

“Then here I knew that I got a big opportunity.”

Petrucci ended up 1.2 seconds clear of Honda’s Alex Marquez at the chequered flag, but admits he was “really scared” about the rookie catching him in the closing laps and says the race came down to “who wanted to win more”.

“For sure I was really scared about Alex coming through in the last laps because I know he is a very good rider in the wet,” he added.

“Like me, he lost his factory seat before the season started. So, he is a world champion and he wants to prove he is very fast also in MotoGP.

“So, I think in the end it was who wants to win more and fortunately he started so far back and I start in the first row.”