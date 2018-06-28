Petrucci fractured pinky toe in test crash

Danilo Petrucci has revealed that he fractured his pinky toe when he crashed in the post-Catalan Grand Prix MotoGP test.

The factory Ducati-bound Italian had a low-side crash at Turn 9 of the Montmelo circuit.

After the crash, Petrucci said his foot felt "very bad", but reckoned that he escaped the incident without any fractures.

However, he was later diagnosed with a fractured fifth metatarsal when he underwent further tests.

Petrucci said the injury compromised his training ahead of the upcoming Dutch TT, but reckons it will not affect his performance at Assen.

"On Monday in the Barcelona test, I crashed and then when I came back home I did further examinations and I got a small fracture of the fifth metatarsal," he said.

"My training routine has not been the same but I think I will not have a problem on the bike, I hope so.

"Unfortunately I couldn't go on the bike for training or run or something like this.

"I can walk, I can make the step, is not a big pain, is like a little stone in the shoes.

"The track is not so physically demanding so I think there will be no problem for me."

Petrucci will replace Jorge Lorenzo in the factory Ducati team in 2019.

He confirmed that his current crew chief Daniele Romagnoli and electronics engineer Christian Battaglia will both go with him, and believes this continuity can help him next year.

"[It] was a thing that I asked and I will be with Daniele Romagnoli for even the next year.

"It will be the fifth year with him, so more years than [he was with] Cal [Crutchlow] because he was crew chief of Cal.

"He is a very good guy, he joins the Ducati factory for the second time after Cal in 2014.

"I will bring even my engineer Christian Battaglia and he has been a long [time in MotoGP], first in Yamaha, then Honda, then in Ducati so he is very good.

"I will have at least the people who I talk to during the session, the electronics and mechanical chief will be with me next year.

"Ducati is happy about this because they are Ducati people, not external. I think will be an extra help because they know me very well."

He added jokingly: "For me, I would like to bring all my [people from Pramac] because I stay very good in this team. Unfortunately is not possible to move."

Additional reporting by Mark Bremer