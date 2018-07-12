Sign in
MotoGP

Pedrosa admits injuries sped up retirement

Pedrosa admits injuries sped up retirement
Pablo Elizalde
Pablo Elizalde
Jul 12, 2018

Dani Pedrosa admits he would have liked to have a tougher physical constitution to avoid so many injuries during his MotoGP career.

Press Conference, Dani Pedrosa, Repsol Honda Team

The 31-time grand prix winner announced his retirement from the sport on Thursday, following a world championship career that started in the 2001 season in the 125cc category.

Pedrosa's MotoGP spell, however, has been plagued by physical problems throughout the years, the Spaniard missing 10 races due to injury since making his debut in the top category in 2006.

"I would have probably liked to have a more robust body," said Pedrosa on Thursday when reflecting on his career.

"Something that could withstand impacts better to be able to suffer fewer injuries in many situations where I had problems."

The 32-year-old admitted that having so many injuries had accelerated the process of ending his career.

"One way or another, I'm sure injuries speed up the process to reach this point," he said.

"Previously, sportsmen finished their careers much earlier than now. That's very good, but the injuries that I had sped up the process."

Pedrosa suggested that the main reason for his decision to retire was that he could not give his all and that his priorities were different now.

"What led me to this decision is above all the intensity with which I've lived racing all my life," he added.

"Now it's a bit different and the priorities are a bit different, and being honest with myself, I live the races at 1000% and I have to give everything that I have and right now that's a bit different.

"So being realistic I believe this is the road I have to choose."

The Honda rider, who had been linked with a move to Yamaha's new satellite team SIC Racing, admitted the possibility to continue in MotoGP had been tempting.

"Like I said in Barcelona, I had the feelings and more or less a clear idea of what would be my decision, but opportunity shows up and you never have to close the door in that way.

"So finally I considered the option and, with more time, it's always better to take these decisions with the time, with your people and family, and think about a little bit longer than that.

"But finally... the feeling is the feeling."

