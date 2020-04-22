MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
183 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
218 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Pedrosa would now consider wildcard MotoGP return

shares
comments
Pedrosa would now consider wildcard MotoGP return
By:
Co-author: Germán Garcia Casanova
Apr 22, 2020, 11:52 AM

Dani Pedrosa says he would now consider a return to MotoGP as a wildcard entrant, should KTM require him to test the RC16 in race conditions.

Pedrosa stepped down from full-time competition at the end of the 2018 season after a 13-year stint with the Repsol Honda team in the premier class, which included 31 race wins and a trio of second-place finishes in the championship.

Since then he has moved to a test role with KTM, and has played an integral role in the development of the 2020 version of the Austrian manufacturer’s MotoGP bike.

However, unlike some other riders working in the same capacity, Pedrosa has repeatedly dismissed any talks of a wildcard outing, and even refused to make a return after Johann Zarco’s shock decision to end his KTM tenure after one season which led to the Frenchman being ousted from his seat with six races left in the season.

But, speaking during the coronavirus-induced MotoGP season hiatus, Pedrosa said he has now opened the door for a race appearance on a third factory-run RC16, while stressing that chances of such a scenario remain low.

“At the moment it has not crossed my mind,” Pedrosa told streaming platform DAZN. “The bike needs working on, we are testing individual parts and in the race it is not yet time.

"Unless you are using a bike for the following year that benefits from testing in a scenario that you can only have in a race, then yes."

Read Also:

Jorge Lorenzo, who also bowed out of MotoGP after a long and successful career last year, was due to make a wildcard entry at the Catalan Grand Prix in June as part of his new test role with Yamaha, before that plan was scuppered because of the pandemic.

This has opened up the possibility of Lorenzo and Pedrosa making their wildcard entries at the same event, eight years after battling for the 2012 riders’ title.

"I don't know what his motives are, whether it's to try things out or it's a personal matter of wanting to run a race, or both,” Pedrosa said of Lorenzo's wildcard appearance.

“But it is clear that it is different to go out with a motorcycle where everything is already going and you just have to learn the circuit. However, for the championship and the fans it is good to see Jorge running again.

“That [our wildcard outings will] coincide will be more difficult. In principle I will not go back, it is not what goes with the KTM project, but if it is believed at a given moment that it is beneficial for the development [of the bike], it will be talked about.”

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Next article
Holland extends events ban, MotoGP race set for postponement

Previous article

Holland extends events ban, MotoGP race set for postponement
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Dani Sordo
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Rachit Thukral

Race hub

German GP

German GP

18 Jun - 21 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

How F1's young driver record tumbled, and now can't be beaten

1h
2
Formula 1

My job in Formula 1: The helmet manager

2h
3
Esports

Norris set to compete in COTA IndyCar Esports round

2h
4
Formula 1

Vettel: F1 title wouldn't be devalued by 10-race calendar

3h
5
Esports

McLaughlin takes controversial Bathurst win

27m

Latest videos

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect 05:15
MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect

Latest news

Pedrosa would now consider wildcard MotoGP return
MGP

Pedrosa would now consider wildcard MotoGP return

Holland extends events ban, MotoGP race set for postponement
MGP

Holland extends events ban, MotoGP race set for postponement

Remembering the day the MotoGP game changed
MGP

Remembering the day the MotoGP game changed

How coronavirus has thrown MotoGP silly season wide open
MGP

How coronavirus has thrown MotoGP silly season wide open

Ezpeleta expects MotoGP riders to take pay cuts
MGP

Ezpeleta expects MotoGP riders to take pay cuts

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
18 Jun - 21 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
9 Jul - 12 Jul
Tickets
6 Aug - 9 Aug
Tickets
13 Aug - 16 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.