Argentina MotoGP: Pedrosa leads Crutchlow in first practice

Honda rider Dani Pedrosa topped first practice ahead of the second race of the MotoGP season at Argentina's Termas de Rio Hondo.

The Spaniard shot up to the top of the timing screens in the final seconds of the 45-minute session, leading a Honda 1-2 with LCR rider Cal Crutchlow 0.042s behind.

Pedrosa's teammate Marc Marquez, who has been on pole for every MotoGP race at the Argentine venue so far, led the way initially in FP1, but was shuffled down to fourth after the opening runs, trailing Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller, Crutchlow and Tech 3 Yamaha rookie Hafizh Syahrin.

Marquez returned to the top spot at around the halfway point, first logging a 1m41.331s before posting gradual improvements with a 1m41.081s and then a 1m40.951s.

As the session approached the final 10 minutes, Crutchlow overhauled Marquez by a tenth - yet was immediately surpassed by Suzuki's Andrea Iannone, who had followed the Briton on the flying lap and helped himself to a 1m40.422s.

But a late improvement by Iannone was not enough to prevent him from being then passed by Pedrosa and Crutchlow – and while he was up on their laptimes for most of his final effort at the chequered flag, he had to settle for third in the end.

Tech 3's Johann Zarco led the Yamaha contingent in fourth, ahead of Miller on the highest-placed Ducati, and Marquez.

Yamaha's Valentino Rossi was seventh, ahead of Ducati's championship leader Andrea Dovizioso and his works teammate Jorge Lorenzo.

Pramac's Danilo Petrucci made up the top 10 despite being the only rider to crash in the first session at the partially-repaved track, the Italian taking a tumble at the hairpin-like Turn 13 that had nearly caught out Marquez earlier.

Maverick Vinales was only 13th in the second works Yamaha, beaten also by the other Tech 3 of Syahrin and the Aprilia of his former teammate Aleix Espargaro – while the second works Suzuki of Alex Rins was a low-key 21st.