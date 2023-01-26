Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
MotoGP News

Pedrosa to make KTM MotoGP wildcard appearance in Spanish GP

Dani Pedrosa will make his first MotoGP race start since the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix with a wildcard entry for KTM at this year's Spanish GP in April.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Pedrosa to make KTM MotoGP wildcard appearance in Spanish GP
Listen to this article

The 31-time MotoGP race winner will make his second competitive start for KTM since joining the Austrian manufacturer as a test rider in 2019, having retired from full-time competition the season before.

Along with Mika Kallio, the Spaniard has led the KTM test team with the development of the RC16 and will compete alongside factory riders Brad Binder and new signing Jack Miller at Jerez on 28-30 April.

Pedrosa's debut grand prix start for KTM was eventful as he was involved in a clash with Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori in the 2021 Styrian GP, when the Italian rode into Pedrosa's stricken motorcycle unsighted and it ignited into a huge fireball.

The race was red-flagged but Pedrosa was able to make the restart and finished in 10th place.

Hoping for a smoother outcome to Pedrosa's last MotoGP start, KTM team manager Francesco Guidotti said: "It's fantastic news that Dani wants to refresh himself with MotoGP this season and Jerez makes good sense as it's a popular place for us to test and, also, he knows the place very well.

"It will be an ideal opportunity for him to get more information for the future development of our race bike and we look forward to having him with us in the pitbox."

Dani Pedrosa. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Dani Pedrosa. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: MotoGP

"Dani is a strong guy with a strong mentality and we always said when he wanted to do a wildcard then we'd be happy to make that happen," added Pit Beirer, KTM motorsports director.

"The perfect 'test' is always a race situation. If we can work on future development parts then it is super-important and I'm very happy that Dani will race again."

Earlier on Thursday, the factory KTM squad launched its 2023 MotoGP team and updated livery alongside Binder and Miller, the latter joining from Ducati on a two-year deal.

The Austrian manufacturer has been utilising a partnership with the Red Bull Formula 1 squad at its base in Milton Keynes to develop the aerodynamic package of the RC16 MotoGP bike, as part of its plan to climb the MotoGP pecking order after finishing fourth in the world constructors' championship last year.

shares
comments
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
Previous article

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
Haydn Cobb More from
Haydn Cobb
Everything we know about F1 2023: Drivers, cars, tracks & more
Formula 1

Everything we know about F1 2023: Drivers, cars, tracks & more

Haas announces F1 2023 livery reveal date to complete launch schedule
Formula 1

Haas announces F1 2023 livery reveal date to complete launch schedule

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime
Formula Regional European Championship

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Dani Pedrosa More from
Dani Pedrosa
Pedrosa: Full-time car racing switch depends on KTM MotoGP test role
MotoGP

Pedrosa: Full-time car racing switch depends on KTM MotoGP test role

Dani Pedrosa “very lucky” in fiery Styria MotoGP crash Styrian GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Dani Pedrosa “very lucky” in fiery Styria MotoGP crash

Styrian MotoGP: Race stopped after fiery crash involving Pedrosa Styrian GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Race stopped after fiery crash involving Pedrosa

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing More from
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Dakar 2023: Benavides edges Price for second bikes crown Dakar
Dakar

Dakar 2023: Benavides edges Price for second bikes crown

KTM admits it "pushed too many great Moto2 riders to MotoGP too quickly"
MotoGP

KTM admits it "pushed too many great Moto2 riders to MotoGP too quickly"

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime
MotoGP

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Latest news

WRC developing experimental propulsion class
WRC WRC

WRC developing experimental propulsion class

The World Rally Championship is developing a new demonstration class that will allow manufacturers and teams to develop and experiment with alternative propulsion methods.

Diriyah E-Prix: Buemi claims pole in 100th Formula E start
Formula E Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Buemi claims pole in 100th Formula E start

Sebastien Buemi claimed pole for his 100th Formula E race, coming from behind in the opening two sectors to beat Jake Hughes in an evenly-matched Diriyah E-Prix qualifying final.

Farfus says BMW could have reliability edge over LMDh rivals
IMSA IMSA

Farfus says BMW could have reliability edge over LMDh rivals

Augusto Farfus has dismissed concerns about BMW's apparent lack of pace in the build-up to the Rolex 24 at Daytona, and feels the German manufacturer could have an edge when it comes reliability.

How Formula E's new emergency braking system will work
Formula E Formula E

How Formula E's new emergency braking system will work

Formula E has introduced an emergency braking kit for the Diriyah E-Prix as a failsafe should the rear powertrain stop working over the course of a race weekend.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form Prime

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Following Suzuki's decision to quit MotoGP, both of its former riders have landed at Honda for 2023. But perhaps its biggest signing from the now-defunct team could instead be a highly-rated technical manager. Is Ken Kawauchi the right man at the right time to steer HRC back to glory?

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2023
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team Prime

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Suzuki's unexpected departure left more than 40 professionals virtually jobless for the 2023 MotoGP season. But that human drama has been successfully corrected by the paddock itself, with most former Suzuki crew members absorbed into other operations.

MotoGP
Jan 14, 2023
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years Prime

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

The Petronas Sepang Racing Team came into MotoGP with a bang in 2019 as regular front-runners, with wonder rookie Fabio Quartararo mounting a title challenge in 2020. But it all went wrong for the Razlan Razali-helmed squad as the team changed hands and tumbled down the order - and RNF Racing plans to right this in 2023

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2023
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Prime

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Marc Marquez’s sixth premier MotoGP title seems a long time ago given the injury woes he has faced in the three years since. At the end of a fraught 2022, in which he had a fourth major operation on his right arm, the Spaniard speaks exclusively to Motorsport.com.

MotoGP
Dec 23, 2022
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 Prime

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

As European manufacturers emerged as the strongest force in 2022 in a changing of the guard for MotoGP, one powerhouse couldn’t quite match the feats of Ducati and Aprilia. Its motorsport chief tells Motorsport.com why this is and what it is doing to become a consistent frontrunner in the class of kings

MotoGP
Dec 20, 2022
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races Prime

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

With the expansion of the calendar to 21 grands prix and the introduction of sprint races, the 2023 MotoGP season will take the riders to almost 1,300 kilometres of more competition than this year, a factor that forces adjustments in their physical preparations.

MotoGP
Dec 9, 2022
Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother Prime

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Surname pressure is something many have had to deal with in their motorsport careers. And while Luca Marini doesn’t have that, his familial relation and the team he rides for in MotoGP have cast a brighter spotlight on his progress. But, as he has shown in 2022 – and as he reveals to Motorsport.com – Marini is so much more than just the brother of a legend.

MotoGP
Dec 6, 2022
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022 Prime

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022

The 2022 MotoGP season was another hotly contested championship, with Francesco Bagnaia emerging as the title winner after the campaign went to the wire. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 best performers of the season

MotoGP
Nov 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.