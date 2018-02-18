Pedrosa pips Zarco to end Thailand test on top

Dani Pedrosa concluded MotoGP's Thailand pre-season test with the fastest time, edging out Johann Zarco in the dying stages of Sunday's running.

Tech 3 Yamaha rider Zarco became only the second rider of the test to breach the 1m30s barrier when he set a time of 1m29.944s late in the morning, before improving to a 1m29.867s with three-and-a-half hours to go - narrowly beating Marc Marquez's Saturday benchmark.

It looked as if that would be enough for Zarco to conclude the three-day Buriram test on top, but works Honda rider Pedrosa made a late jump to third with 20 minutes remaining, and continued to improve in the final 10 minutes.

He went second with a 1m29.961s before ousting Zarco with a 1m29.781s, 0.086s up on the Frenchman.

Friday pacesetter Cal Crutchlow was third on the LCR Honda another two tenths back, 0.079s ahead of Marquez, who didn't improve on his best time from Saturday and suffered a late crash.

Alex Rins completed the top five for Suzuki ahead of top Ducati rider Jack Miller on the Pramac-run GP17.

Andrea Dovizioso was the quickest of the Ducati factory riders in seventh, four tenths off the pace but well clear of his struggling teammate Jorge Lorenzo.

After managing only the 10th-quickest time on Saturday, the three-time MotoGP champion slumped to a dismal 22nd, 1.846s off the pace of Pedrosa.

He even reverted to the GP17 in the final few hours of the test, albeit failing to improve his time.

Completing the top 10 were LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami, Avintia Ducati's Tito Rabat and Valentino Rossi on the best of the works Yamahas, 0.730s off the pace.

Rossi's teammate Maverick Vinales was two places further back in 12th, slipping back down the order after finishing fourth on Saturday.

Aleix Espargaro and Bradley Smith once again set the pace for their respective teams, the Aprilia man ending up 14th and the KTM rider 16th.

Hafiz Syahrin improved to 21st place on his third day for the Tech 3 squad, beating Lorenzo and the 2016-spec Ducatis of Xavier Simeon and Karel Abraham.

Testing times:

Pos. No. Rider Bike Time Delay 1 26 Dani Pedrosa Dani Pedrosa Honda 1'29.781 2 5 Johann Zarco Johann Zarco Yamaha 1'29.867 0.086 3 35 Cal Crutchlow Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'30.064 0.283 4 93 Marc Marquez Marc Marquez Honda 1'30.143 0.362 5 42 Alex Rins Alex Rins Suzuki 1'30.178 0.397 6 43 Jack Miller Jack Miller Ducati 1'30.190 0.409 7 4 Andrea Dovizioso Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'30.192 0.411 8 30 Takaaki Nakagami Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'30.456 0.675 9 53 Tito Rabat Tito Rabat Ducati 1'30.476 0.695 10 46 Valentino Rossi Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'30.511 0.730 11 9 Danilo Petrucci Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'30.573 0.792 12 25 Maverick Vinales Maverick Vinales Yamaha 1'30.590 0.809 13 21 Franco Morbidelli Franco Morbidelli Honda 1'30.648 0.867 14 41 Aleix Espargaro Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'30.701 0.920 15 29 Andrea Iannone Andrea Iannone Suzuki 1'30.718 0.937 16 38 Bradley Smith Bradley Smith KTM 1'30.921 1.140 17 36 Mika Kallio Mika Kallio KTM 1'31.169 1.388 18 45 Scott Redding Scott Redding Aprilia 1'31.311 1.530 19 12 Thomas Luthi Thomas Luthi Honda 1'31.354 1.573 20 19 Alvaro Bautista Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1'31.486 1.705 21 55 Hafizh Syahrin Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 1'31.537 1.756 22 99 Jorge Lorenzo Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 1'31.627 1.846 23 10 Xavier Simeon Xavier Simeon Ducati 1'32.019 2.238 24 17 Karel Abraham Karel Abraham Ducati 1'32.024 2.243