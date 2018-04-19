Pedrosa cleared to ride at Austin

Honda MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa has been passed fit for this weekend’s Austin race.

Pedrosa underwent surgery last week having fractured the radius in his right wrist on the first lap of the Argentinian Grand Prix.

Honda tester Stefan Bradl had been tipped to replace Pedrosa in America, but the team then announced he would travel in an attempt to race.

Pedrosa has now been passed fit to ride ahead of tomorrow’s free practice sessions.

However, despite being cleared to ride, Pedrosa said the "real test" will be riding the bike on Friday.

"I rested for four days, after I remove [the cast], I recover some movement and do some anti-inflammatory process.

"Not really been able to test things, so that’s why tomorrow is the real test. It’s not the best track.

"The situation is like this at this moment, that’s why still the idea is to see tomorrow the real feeling and the real challenge."

Pedrosa is 12th in the standings by virtue of his seventh place finish in the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix, with his Argentina crash preventing him from finishing the second race of the season.

The Honda rider has finished on the podium at the Circuit of the Americas three out of the four times he has raced there, finishing third last year.

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont