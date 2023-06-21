Subscribe
Pedro Acosta set to move up to MotoGP with KTM in 2024

Pedro Acosta will move up to MotoGP in 2024 with KTM, accepting his existing contract with the Austrian manufacturer, while the marque will find a space for the Spaniard.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Acosta has put his trust in KTM and will fulfil the contract that keeps him at the Austrian brand at least until the end of 2024.

"We want to give KTM the first opportunity to go up to MotoGP with them, beyond the options contemplated in the contract," Albert Valera, Acosta’s manager, told Motorsport.com.

"KTM has always been very good to Pedro, and he is very grateful."

With this decision, it is KTM’s turn to act, and it must create an opening for the Spaniard in its MotoGP ranks for next year.

Up until the French GP last month, KTM had considered keeping the 19-year-old in Moto2 for another season before aiming to promote him in 2025.

But after Acosta's consecutive wins at Mugello and the Sachsenring, it has convinced the manufacturer to find a spot in its MotoGP rider slots for the 2021 Moto3 world champion.

Acosta’s management also sees it as the right time to promote him into MotoGP with KTM, and the rider is keen to repay the trust the brand placed in him since he joined its official ranks at the end of 2020.

Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

KTM options

With the factory team race seats occupied by Brad Binder and Jack Miller, who are both on contracts which run until the end of 2024, KTM appears to have two clear options: place Acosta into its GasGas Tech3 satellite team at the expense of either Pol Espargaro, who also has another year on his contract, or Augusto Fernandez, whose contract expires at the end of 2023.

However, another option that attracts KTM's management is for MotoGP to grant it a further two grid slots so it can run a second satellite team to make room for Acosta and one other rider.

