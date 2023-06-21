Pedro Acosta set to move up to MotoGP with KTM in 2024
Pedro Acosta will move up to MotoGP in 2024 with KTM, accepting his existing contract with the Austrian manufacturer, while the marque will find a space for the Spaniard.
Acosta has put his trust in KTM and will fulfil the contract that keeps him at the Austrian brand at least until the end of 2024.
"We want to give KTM the first opportunity to go up to MotoGP with them, beyond the options contemplated in the contract," Albert Valera, Acosta’s manager, told Motorsport.com.
"KTM has always been very good to Pedro, and he is very grateful."
With this decision, it is KTM’s turn to act, and it must create an opening for the Spaniard in its MotoGP ranks for next year.
Up until the French GP last month, KTM had considered keeping the 19-year-old in Moto2 for another season before aiming to promote him in 2025.
But after Acosta's consecutive wins at Mugello and the Sachsenring, it has convinced the manufacturer to find a spot in its MotoGP rider slots for the 2021 Moto3 world champion.
Acosta’s management also sees it as the right time to promote him into MotoGP with KTM, and the rider is keen to repay the trust the brand placed in him since he joined its official ranks at the end of 2020.
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
KTM options
With the factory team race seats occupied by Brad Binder and Jack Miller, who are both on contracts which run until the end of 2024, KTM appears to have two clear options: place Acosta into its GasGas Tech3 satellite team at the expense of either Pol Espargaro, who also has another year on his contract, or Augusto Fernandez, whose contract expires at the end of 2023.
However, another option that attracts KTM's management is for MotoGP to grant it a further two grid slots so it can run a second satellite team to make room for Acosta and one other rider.
Espargaro: Aprilia's 2023 MotoGP form nothing to do with "bad luck"
Bagnaia: Ducati's satellite team strategy "key" to MotoGP success
Acosta seals Moto2 promotion with KTM for 2022
Acosta seals Moto2 promotion with KTM for 2022 Acosta seals Moto2 promotion with KTM for 2022
Moto3 star rookie Acosta set for 2024 MotoGP promotion
Moto3 star rookie Acosta set for 2024 MotoGP promotion Moto3 star rookie Acosta set for 2024 MotoGP promotion
The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm
The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm
Latest news
NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024
Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024 Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024
Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak
Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak
Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1
Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1 Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.