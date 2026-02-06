Pedro Acosta rates Sepang MotoGP test “six out of 10” despite KTM gains

Pedro Acosta would rate his Sepang MotoGP test appearance a six out of 10, as he continues to evaluate where KTM stands in the competitive order ahead of the 2026 season.

The Austrian manufacturer heads into the upcoming campaign on a much stronger footing than last year, buoyed by an intensive development push over the winter.

Tech3 rider Maverick Vinales put KTM as high as third on the opening day of the Sepang test, before Acosta took over the baton for the Mattighofen-based marque and finished the test in eighth place.

The 21-year-old set a best time of 1m57.253s on the factory RC16, but believes he could have dipped into the 1m56s and finished inside the top five if he had switched to soft tyres when the track conditions were optimum.

Overall, Acosta left Malaysia moderately satisfied with what he and KTM achieved at Sepang, as he evaluated aero and several other parts over the course of the three-day test.

“I would say yes,” he replied when asked if he felt better at Sepang compared to last year. “I would say I'm 'six out of 10' happy for this. I'm happy about my performance, how we managed things, how the things in the box are going.

“I could say we didn’t put the tyre in at the right moment. But anyway, I was not really focusing on pure positions. I was just focusing on the job.”

Acosta revealed that some aspects of the bike’s behaviour were unexpected during the test, although he agreed KTM has made clear steps forward over the winter.

The Spaniard added that the Sepang test was crucial for him to understand the base of the bike before making a final push for the Buriram test on 21-22 February, where he expects to unleash his true pace.

“There were a few things that we didn't expect on the bike, and we have to understand now where they are coming from,” he said.

“It [the test] was not ‘wow’, in my opinion. But inside everything it was not that bad like the test from last year.

“I think we have already started [well]. Ducati is still a step ahead, but it looks like the [KTM] bike is working better.

“Now my target is to create pure speed in Thailand because here [in Sepang] I did not really want to crash. I wanted to spend time on track and try to be as fast as I could without [making] mistakes.

He added: “We're still slower than Ducati, but my target from here was to have a clear image in my head of what pieces we have to bring to Thailand, and try to make the best package we have.

“I'm quite happy about that [the Sepang test]. It shows that Malaysia is not our best track. We also saw it during the race weekend last year.

“Thailand will be tough also, if we take the past. But also here in Malaysia, after three days, we have a lot of time to try things, develop the bike, settings, time attacks and all these things, and everyone is so fast. I'm waiting for Thailand to see where everyone is.”

