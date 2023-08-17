Subscribe
Previous / Honda rider Mir "thought seriously" about quitting MotoGP in 2023 Next / Yamaha, Honda MotoGP concession hopes face stiff KTM opposition
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

Marquez in "no rush" to decide MotoGP future as crucial test looms

Marc Marquez has said there is “no rush” to decide his MotoGP future for 2025 despite the crucial Misano test next month set to be a key influence on his plans.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

The eight-time world champion has scored just 15 points in the opening nine rounds of a torrid 2023 campaign for Honda, with rumours continuing to swirl about a potential early exit from HRC for 2024.

While he stated at the British Grand Prix that his intention is to honour his current contract with Honda, which expires at the end of 2024, uncertainty remains as links to KTM persist.

KTM, however, has so far been unable to expand its presence on the grid for 2024 and is currently facing a logjam to place Pedro Acosta into its stable with five riders under contract for four bikes.

Should Marquez ultimately stay at Honda for 2024, his future with HRC will ultimately hinge on whether it can deliver him a prototype of next year's bike at the post-race Misano test in September that is genuinely competitive.

With 2025 factory deals likely to be signed very early, as has been the case for a number of years, Marquez insists there is "no rush" to make his decision.

"The rumours of 2024 are still not finished," he said on Thursday at the Austrian GP. "Every week is a different rumour, so don't start with 2025!

"Joking aside, of course, in Misano the new bike will arrive and we will continue to work.

"But [there's] no rush for the future. It's important to understand the level of the bikes, my level, because always I'm pushing myself.

"But still in this second half of the season in 2023 I need to work on myself and improve my level, to try to avoid these mistakes in the first part. Then we will talk about the future."

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In a recent interview with Servus TV, Marquez heaped praise on the job KTM is doing in MotoGP and said its method – as well as that of rival European manufacturers – is what Honda should "copy".

"I mean, in the end all manufacturers have the same ambitions and all manufacturers try to find the best [solutions]," he said when asked about his KTM comments.

"But in the last years it looks like the European manufacturers were faster on the development steps of the bike and this is the main difference.

"Why? I'm not an engineer, I'm not inside the factory to understand why. But it's true that KTM has an aggressive mode in the way to choose engineers, to find the best for the project.

"They have the 'European style': if the left side is the best, they go to the left.

"If the right side is the best, they go to the right. I have good words for KTM, but not because I pretend.

"If one rider is fast and is doing a good job, you say. And when one manufacturer is doing a good job, you must say.

"The evolution of KTM in these last years was good, also Ducati in the past and Aprilia. So, we need to focus on ourselves and in our box to understand what they did better and try to copy, or even improve."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Honda rider Mir "thought seriously" about quitting MotoGP in 2023

Yamaha, Honda MotoGP concession hopes face stiff KTM opposition
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst

Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst

Moto2
Spielberg

Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst

Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez

Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez

MotoGP
Austrian GP

Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Marc Marquez More from
Marc Marquez
Marquez has 'rebuilt confidence' after MotoGP British GP despite Bastianini crash

Marquez has 'rebuilt confidence' after MotoGP British GP despite Bastianini crash

MotoGP
British GP

Marquez has 'rebuilt confidence' after MotoGP British GP despite Bastianini crash Marquez has 'rebuilt confidence' after MotoGP British GP despite Bastianini crash

Marquez reveals “intention” to stay with Honda for 2024 MotoGP season

Marquez reveals “intention” to stay with Honda for 2024 MotoGP season

MotoGP
British GP

Marquez reveals “intention” to stay with Honda for 2024 MotoGP season Marquez reveals “intention” to stay with Honda for 2024 MotoGP season

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Repsol Honda Team More from
Repsol Honda Team
Mir "in a another phase" mentally in Honda MotoGP struggles

Mir "in a another phase" mentally in Honda MotoGP struggles

MotoGP
British GP

Mir "in a another phase" mentally in Honda MotoGP struggles Mir "in a another phase" mentally in Honda MotoGP struggles

The MotoGP philosophy Suzuki's "madman" installed that Honda and Yamaha can't

The MotoGP philosophy Suzuki's "madman" installed that Honda and Yamaha can't

MotoGP

The MotoGP philosophy Suzuki's "madman" installed that Honda and Yamaha can't The MotoGP philosophy Suzuki's "madman" installed that Honda and Yamaha can't

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Latest news

Sean Hingorani to make NASCAR Truck debut at Milwaukee

Sean Hingorani to make NASCAR Truck debut at Milwaukee

NSTR NASCAR Truck

Sean Hingorani to make NASCAR Truck debut at Milwaukee Sean Hingorani to make NASCAR Truck debut at Milwaukee

Lotus reveals 'lost' Type 66 track car, costs $1.3m

Lotus reveals 'lost' Type 66 track car, costs $1.3m

Auto Automotive

Lotus reveals 'lost' Type 66 track car, costs $1.3m Lotus reveals 'lost' Type 66 track car, costs $1.3m

Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst

Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst

MOT2 Moto2
Spielberg

Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst

Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez

Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP

Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe