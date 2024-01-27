Subscribe
MotoGP Trackhouse Racing launch
News

New Trackhouse team reveals livery for first MotoGP season

The Trackhouse Racing team has unveiled its 2024 livery as it gears up for its first season in MotoGP this year.

Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan
Updated
Trackhouse Racing livery

The American outfit takes over the grid slots previously occupied by the RNF Racing team, after it folded at the end of the 2023 campaign.

RNF, run by Razlan Razali, was denied a place on the 2024 grid by MotoGP promoter Dorna Sports over “repeated infractions and breaches of the Participation Agreement affecting the public image of MotoGP”.

This was down to title partner and majority team shareholder CryptoDATA having not paid a number of bills to the championship and various suppliers.

In an interview with Motorsport.com upon the announcement his team’s collapse, Razali – who retained a 40% minor stake in the squad – blamed CryptoDATA for his team’s folding.

Raul Fernandez, Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing MotoGP

Photo by: Trackhouse Racing Team

Raul Fernandez, Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing MotoGP

NASCAR outfit Trackhouse Racing had already been evaluating a MotoGP entry for 2025 but accelerated this for 2024 and took over the old RNF team.

As such, Trackhouse has become Aprilia’s satellite outfit and retains all of RNF’s personnel and structure, as well as riders Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.

Having formally announced its MotoGP team last December, Trackhouse launched its 2024 season on Friday night in Los Angeles.

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: Trackhouse Racing Team

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing

The striking red, white and blue colour scheme is the evolution of the livery Trackhouse showcased when it officially announced its entry to MotoGP in December.

Trackhouse is forming a closer working relationship with Aprilia than RNF had, and is set to field a factory bike for Oliveira in 2024.

Last year, RNF ran two year-old RS-GPs for Oliveira and Fernandez, enjoying a best result of fourth at the British Grand Prix with the former.

Trackhouse’s entry into MotoGP comes as the series looks to expand in the North American market, which was first signalled by Bridgepoint Capital (Dorna’s owner) installing former NBA chief Dan Rossomondo as Dorna’s chief commercial officer last year.

Raúl Fernández, Justin Marks, Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: Trackhouse Racing Team

Raúl Fernández, Justin Marks, Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing

The team will make its home debut on 12-14 April weekend at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin for the Americas GP at round four on the calendar.

Ahead of its MotoGP debut in Qatar on 10 March, Trackhouse does already carry a penalty after a collision involving Oliveira in the Qatar GP last November netted him a long lap penalty.

Due to injury forcing him to miss the final races of 2023, Oliveira’s penalty carries over into the new campaign.

Trackhouse is the fourth team so far this year to have unveiled its 2024 livery, after Gresini, the factory Ducati squad and VR46 held their launch events last week.

