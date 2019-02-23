Sign in
MotoGP / Qatar February testing

MotoGP riders trialling new penalty zone in Qatar

MotoGP riders trialling new penalty zone in Qatar
39m ago

MotoGP riders have been tasked with trialling a new in-race penalty system on the first day of Qatar pre-season testing.

Shortly before the start of running at the Losail track at 4pm local time on Saturday, Race Direction held a special meeting with riders to explain the new system.

The idea is that any rider who receives a penalty will be forced to pass through a specific marked area off the track well away from the ideal racing line, costing them time.

On Saturday, the asphalt run-off on the outside of Qatar's Turn 6 was marked with a pair of white lines to indicate the route the penalised rider would have to take.

The system is intended to replace the current standard in-race punishment stewards are able to hand out, which is to drop one position.

Riders have been instructed to try passing through the new penalty area during Saturday's running, and then a fresh meeting will be held to determine if this is a viable solution going forward.

Series MotoGP
Event Qatar February testing
Author Oriol Puigdemont

