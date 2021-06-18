Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mir feels like 'movie villain' over Quartararo MotoGP suit comments
MotoGP / German GP News

New KTM chassis "not a game changer" – Oliveira

Miguel Oliveira says the new KTM chassis he won on at Barcelona is not the "game changer" it appears after topping Friday practice for the MotoGP German Grand Prix.

New KTM chassis "not a game changer" – Oliveira

The Portuguese rider didn't score a top 10 finish until the Italian GP last month when KTM introduced its new frame, which was designed to help get the bike out of corners better and work with Michelin's softer 2021 front tyres.

He was second in the Mugello race and went onto win the following Catalan GP.

Carrying that form into the Sachsenring on Friday Oliveira disputes suggestions the new chassis has been revolutionary, citing the fact that both he and teammate Brad Binder have shown speed at other races in 2021 but failed to see the chequered flag for various reasons.

"KTM did a good job bringing a good improvement on the frame," Oliveira explained. "I don't know how much it's giving us, I don't believe it's giving everything.

"But small details count quite a lot in this category nowadays and the rider who understands better how to get the maximum from each detail will be the one who can be faster in the end.

"I think I managed to do it at the moment a little bit better than the rest but I don't think it's giving us a lot of advantage.

"I said yesterday it's misleading that conclusion [that the chassis has transformed KTM's fortunes] because of course you maybe don't analyse every session that we do but we do it, and we have very, very good pace, sometimes a lot of potential to be fast in many tracks.

"And in every GP we showed that we were strong in a practice or another, but we couldn't finish the race for one reason or another.

"So that gives the illusion that we only came up in Mugello.

"But it's not quite like that, we've been there a little bit working in the shadow, and so maybe that gives the feeling that whatever we brought to Mugello was a game changer.

"But it's not. It was a help, but it's not everything."

Read Also:

Binder was over seven tenths off Oliveira n 15th after Friday's running, but admits learning the Sachsenring on a MotoGP bike for the first proved harder than he expected.

"Today has been a lot more challenging than I expected," Binder said.

"To try and figure out how to ride the MotoGP bike around here at the Sachsenring has been a lot harder than I anticipated.

"It's quite different because you arrive with a lot more speed at certain places and the way you need to use the throttle to keep the speed going with not too much spin is quite different.

"So, in general it's been a bit of a learning process today, but in the end I was starting to feel better.

"I've still got a lot to improve still but at least I've got a better idea of what to do on track."

shares
comments
Mir feels like 'movie villain' over Quartararo MotoGP suit comments

Previous article

Mir feels like 'movie villain' over Quartararo MotoGP suit comments
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races

8h
2
Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2

3h
3
MotoGP

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current MotoGP position

2h
4
Formula 1

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’

3d
5
Formula 1

F1 faces "serious problem" over tyre failures, says Aston Martin

22min
Latest news
New KTM chassis "not a game changer" – Oliveira
MotoGP

New KTM chassis "not a game changer" – Oliveira

39m
Mir feels like 'movie villain' over Quartararo MotoGP suit comments
MotoGP

Mir feels like 'movie villain' over Quartararo MotoGP suit comments

59m
Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current MotoGP position
MotoGP

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current MotoGP position

2h
Quartararo wants to make Marquez’s ‘life hard’ in German MotoGP
MotoGP

Quartararo wants to make Marquez’s ‘life hard’ in German MotoGP

3h
German MotoGP: Oliveira puts KTM on top in FP2
MotoGP

German MotoGP: Oliveira puts KTM on top in FP2

4h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Oliveira puts KTM on top in FP2 at the German Grand Prix 00:39
MotoGP
48m

MotoGP: Oliveira puts KTM on top in FP2 at the German Grand Prix

MotoGP: Marc Marquez says the German MotoGP will be first “without limitations” 00:34
MotoGP
8h

MotoGP: Marc Marquez says the German MotoGP will be first “without limitations”

MotoGP: Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022 00:41
MotoGP
Jun 17, 2021

MotoGP: Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at the Sachsenring 01:29
MotoGP
Jun 15, 2021

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at the Sachsenring

MotoGP: Suzuki's Catalunya testing 05:07
MotoGP
Jun 11, 2021

MotoGP: Suzuki's Catalunya testing

Miguel Oliveira More from
Miguel Oliveira
German MotoGP: Oliveira puts KTM on top in FP2 German GP
MotoGP

German MotoGP: Oliveira puts KTM on top in FP2

Barcelona MotoGP: Oliveira holds on to score KTM's first 2021 win Catalan GP
MotoGP

Barcelona MotoGP: Oliveira holds on to score KTM's first 2021 win

Why Oliveira was right to pass on 2020 works KTM MotoGP ride Prime
MotoGP

Why Oliveira was right to pass on 2020 works KTM MotoGP ride

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing More from
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Two-time Dakar winner Price signs new KTM contract
Video Inside
Dakar

Two-time Dakar winner Price signs new KTM contract

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Catalan GP Prime
MotoGP

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

Binder keeps KTM MotoGP ride through to 2024
Video Inside
MotoGP

Binder keeps KTM MotoGP ride through to 2024

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward.

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021

Trending Today

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races

F1 faces "serious problem" over tyre failures, says Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 faces "serious problem" over tyre failures, says Aston Martin

French GP: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’

Nordschleife corner named after late Sabine Schmitz
GT GT

Nordschleife corner named after late Sabine Schmitz

Bottas unsure if improvement is coming from F1 chassis change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas unsure if improvement is coming from F1 chassis change

Magnussen ahead of IndyCar debut: “Every day is a dream”
IndyCar IndyCar

Magnussen ahead of IndyCar debut: “Every day is a dream”

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current MotoGP position
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current MotoGP position

Latest news

New KTM chassis "not a game changer" – Oliveira
MotoGP MotoGP

New KTM chassis "not a game changer" – Oliveira

Mir feels like 'movie villain' over Quartararo MotoGP suit comments
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir feels like 'movie villain' over Quartararo MotoGP suit comments

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current MotoGP position
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current MotoGP position

Quartararo wants to make Marquez’s ‘life hard’ in German MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo wants to make Marquez’s ‘life hard’ in German MotoGP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.