MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
FP1 in
18 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
17 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Nakagami felt "no negatives" on 2020 Honda in Misano test

shares
comments
Nakagami felt "no negatives" on 2020 Honda in Misano test
By:

LCR's Takaaki Nakagami says he felt "no negatives" when he tested the 2020 Honda at Misano on Tuesday, though concedes the feeling relative to the 2019 version was largely similar.

Honda endured a tough winter with its current bike, with those woes carrying over into the season and the top 2020 RC213V-mounted rider of Alex Marquez sitting on just 15 points in 17th in the standings.

By contrast, Nakagami is just 23 points of the championship lead in ninth on last year's RC213V.

Nakagami's LCR teammate Cal Crutchlow – who is absent from this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix following complications from recent arm pump surgery – has been most vocal, admitting last month in Austria he was "going in circles" with the bike.

With Honda's two top riders in Crutchlow and world champion Marc Marquez sidelined, HRC gave Nakagami the 2020 bike to evaluate on Tuesday in the test.

Though he only rode it in the morning before crashing and abandoning the running as to not get lost with his current bike ahead of this weekend's race, Nakagami admitted he was "comfortable" on the 2020 version.

"Well, not very, very positive because of course the engine is a little bit different, more power," he said when asked by Motorsport.com if he found the 2020 bike to be positive.

"But chassis is really similar, and I didn't feel any different feelings; no negative, no positive.

"But I didn't feel any negative feeling with this bike, so the lap time is quite consistent even with the new bike.

"Unfortunately, I had a crash at Turn 1, but we know the crash is from the bumps. I hit quite a big impact at that moment and I couldn't manage well and I lost the front. So, we know what happened.

"But for all the rest, I felt quite comfortable with the '20 bike, and even also our bike which is the '19 bike. Yeah, good thing is with both bikes the lap time is quite consistent – not only with the new bike.

"We only tested in the morning, and after that I didn't want to lose the feeling [with the 2019 bike]. This weekend is really important for us.

"After the crash, I went back to the pits and we changed back to our bike and after that we worked on trying to improve our bike. But I felt both of the bikes were really good."

Nakagami is set to begin talks with HRC this week about his 2021 plans, with his current performances currently warranting current factory machinery in LCR colours.

The Japanese rider also confirmed on Thursday that he raced with the holeshot device for the first time last week, though only for the start.

Quartararo "getting used" to riding with problematic Yamaha

Previous article

Quartararo "getting used" to riding with problematic Yamaha
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Takaaki Nakagami
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

McLaren: No early driver swap while rivals face "disruption"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: No early driver swap while rivals face "disruption"

Williams to benefit from Dorilton's risk-taking mindset
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams to benefit from Dorilton's risk-taking mindset

Nashville IndyCar street race confirmed for August 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Nashville IndyCar street race confirmed for August 2021

Le Mans 24h: Toyota leads red-flagged first practice
Le Mans Le Mans / Practice report

Le Mans 24h: Toyota leads red-flagged first practice

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Vettel says reverse grid races "completely wrong"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel says reverse grid races "completely wrong"

Mercedes explains Hamilton brake fire on Mugello grid
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes explains Hamilton brake fire on Mugello grid

Saying goodbye to LMP1's ultimate underdog car
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

Saying goodbye to LMP1's ultimate underdog car

Latest news

Nakagami felt "no negatives" on 2020 Honda in Misano test
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Nakagami felt "no negatives" on 2020 Honda in Misano test

Quartararo "getting used" to riding with problematic Yamaha
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo "getting used" to riding with problematic Yamaha

Rossi keen on having Dovizioso as Yamaha MotoGP test rider
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi keen on having Dovizioso as Yamaha MotoGP test rider

Podcast: Does Formula 1 have a restarts problem?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Podcast: Does Formula 1 have a restarts problem?

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren: No early driver swap while rivals face "disruption"

3h
2
Formula 1

Williams to benefit from Dorilton's risk-taking mindset

1h
3
IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar street race confirmed for August 2021

4
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyota leads red-flagged first practice

2h
5
Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Latest news

Nakagami felt "no negatives" on 2020 Honda in Misano test
MGP

Nakagami felt "no negatives" on 2020 Honda in Misano test

Quartararo "getting used" to riding with problematic Yamaha
MGP

Quartararo "getting used" to riding with problematic Yamaha

Rossi keen on having Dovizioso as Yamaha MotoGP test rider
MGP

Rossi keen on having Dovizioso as Yamaha MotoGP test rider

Podcast: Does Formula 1 have a restarts problem?
Formula 1

Podcast: Does Formula 1 have a restarts problem?

Mixed response to MotoGP’s new radio warning system test
MGP

Mixed response to MotoGP’s new radio warning system test

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.