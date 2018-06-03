Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
MotoGP Italian GPMotoGPItalian GPMore events
MotoGP Italian GP Race report

Mugello MotoGP: Lorenzo gets first Ducati win, Marquez crashes

0 shares
Mugello MotoGP: Lorenzo gets first Ducati win, Marquez crashes
Get alerts
By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
03/06/2018 12:52

Jorge Lorenzo secured his first MotoGP victory since he joined Ducati in dominant style in the Italian Grand Prix, while Marc Marquez's points lead took a hit as he crashed.

From second on the grid, Lorenzo surged into an early lead at Mugello ahead of home polesitter Valentino Rossi, with Marquez moving up to third place on the opening lap from sixth.

Honda rider Marquez then picked off Rossi's Yamaha at the start of the third of 23 laps at the first corner, San Donato, before putting pressure on leader Lorenzo.

But on the fifth lap, Marquez lost the front end coming into the Scarperia right-hander, sliding into the gravel trap before remounting.

That left Lorenzo leading Rossi and the second works Ducati of Andrea Dovizioso, who then moved into the runner-up spot on lap 7 at the Casanova-Savelli switchback.

At this point, Lorenzo held a slender advantage of 0.7 seconds, but as the race progressed, the Spaniard was able to maintain his pace, pulling out a lead of 1.5s by the 13th lap.

The three-time MotoGP champion was able to reel off the remaining 10 laps and ultimately secure his first win since Valencia 2016 and the 45th of his premier class career by a margin of 6.3s.

Dovizioso looked safe for second until his pace slumped dramatically in the closing laps, but he was able to hold off third-placed Rossi by just 0.259s and complete a Ducati 1-2.

Rossi's third place came the hard way, as the 39-year-old was forced to overcome Suzuki pair Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins as well as the Pramac Ducati of Danilo Petrucci.

Petrucci rose as high as third before dropping back in the closing laps, leaving Rossi and Iannone to battle over the final podium spot, with a last-lap error from Iannone putting Rossi in the clear.

Rins was fifth ahead of Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda), who moved ahead of Petrucci with three laps to go.

Maverick Vinales was eighth on the second works Yamaha, resisting a challenge from Nieto Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista, while Johann Zarco finished an anonymous 10th on the Tech 3 Yamaha.

Completing the points scorers were Pol Espargaro (KTM), Hafizh Syahrin (Tech 3), Tito Rabat (Avintia), Bradley Smith (KTM) and Franco Morbidelli (Marc VDS Honda).

Marquez ended up 16th of 17 finishers, 12 seconds behind Morbidelli.

A first-lap tangle for Dani Pedrosa with the second LCR machine of Takaaki Nakagami meant the works Repsol Honda team ended up scoring zero points.

Also crashing on the first lap were Scott Redding (Aprilia) and Karel Abraham (Nieto Ducati), while Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati) and Thomas Luthi (Marc VDS Honda) both fell on the second tour.

The remaining Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro was forced to retire in the pits in the closing stages.

Race results:

Pos.#RiderBikeTime/Gap
1 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 41'43.230
2 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 6.370
3 46 italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 6.629
4 29 italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 7.885
5 42 spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 7.907
6 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 9.120
7 9 italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 10.898
8 25 spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 11.060
9 19 spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 11.154
10 5 france Johann Zarco  Yamaha 17.644
11 44 spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 20.256
12 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 22.435
13 53 spain Tito Rabat  Ducati 22.464
14 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 22.495
15 21 italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 26.644
16 93 spain Marc Marquez  Honda 39.311
17 10 belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 1'01.211
18 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 5 laps
Ret 41 spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 4 laps
Ret  43 australia Jack Miller  Ducati 22 laps
Ret  12 switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 22 laps
Ret  26 spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda -
Ret  17 czech_republic Karel Abraham  Ducati
Ret  45 united_kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series MotoGP
Event Italian GP
Track Mugello Circuit
Drivers Valentino Rossi , Jorge Lorenzo , Marc Marquez
Teams Ducati Team
Article type Race report
0 shares
To the MotoGP main page
MotoGP Italian GPMotoGPItalian GPMore events