Mugello MotoGP: Starting grid in pictures

02/06/2018 04:00
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, the sixth round of the MotoGP championship.
1: Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing, 1'46.208
2: Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team, 1'46.243
3: Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing, 1'46.304
4: Andrea Iannone, Team Suzuki MotoGP, 1'46.347
5: Danilo Petrucci, Pramac Racing, 1'46.445
6: Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, 1'46.454
7: Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team, 1'46.500
8: Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda, 1'46.813
9: Johann Zarco, Monster Yamaha Tech 3, 1'46.830
10: Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP, 1'46.909
11: Jack Miller, Pramac Racing, 1'46.998
12: Franco Morbidelli, Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS, 1'47.002
13: Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing, 1'46.908
14: Hafizh Syahrin, Monster Yamaha Tech 3, 1'47.188
15: Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 1'47.335
16: Alvaro Bautista, Angel Nieto Team, 1'47.708
17: Bradley Smith, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 1'47.818
18: Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda, 1'47.868
19: Thomas Luthi, Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS, 1'47.989
20: Dani Pedrosa, Repsol Honda Team, 1'48.065
21: Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, 1'48.286
22: Karel Abraham, Angel Nieto Team, 1'48.532
23: Scott Redding, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, 1'48.744
24: Xavier Simeon, Avintia Racing, 1'48.794
