MotoGP Italian GP Top List

Mugello MotoGP: Starting grid in pictures

02/06/2018 04:00
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, the sixth round of the MotoGP championship.

1: Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing, 1'46.208

1/24

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

2: Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team, 1'46.243

2/24

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

3: Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing, 1'46.304

3/24

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

4: Andrea Iannone, Team Suzuki MotoGP, 1'46.347

4/24

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

5: Danilo Petrucci, Pramac Racing, 1'46.445

5/24

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

6: Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, 1'46.454

6/24

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

7: Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team, 1'46.500

7/24

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

8: Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda, 1'46.813

8/24

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

9: Johann Zarco, Monster Yamaha Tech 3, 1'46.830

9/24

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

10: Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP, 1'46.909

10/24

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

11: Jack Miller, Pramac Racing, 1'46.998

11/24

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

12: Franco Morbidelli, Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS, 1'47.002

12/24

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

13: Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing, 1'46.908

13/24

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

14: Hafizh Syahrin, Monster Yamaha Tech 3, 1'47.188

14/24

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

15: Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 1'47.335

15/24

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

16: Alvaro Bautista, Angel Nieto Team, 1'47.708

16/24

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

17: Bradley Smith, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 1'47.818

17/24

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

18: Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda, 1'47.868

18/24

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

19: Thomas Luthi, Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS, 1'47.989

19/24

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

20: Dani Pedrosa, Repsol Honda Team, 1'48.065

20/24

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

21: Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, 1'48.286

21/24

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

22: Karel Abraham, Angel Nieto Team, 1'48.532

22/24

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

23: Scott Redding, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, 1'48.744

23/24

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

24: Xavier Simeon, Avintia Racing, 1'48.794

24/24

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
