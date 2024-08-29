All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
MotoGP

MotoGP to hold season launch in Bangkok ahead of 2025 Thailand opener

Special presentation planned in the Thai capital ahead of the new 2025 season opener

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Upd:
Thailand flag

Thailand flag

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dorna plans to organise a special launch event in Bangkok with all MotoGP teams ahead of the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix in 2025.

The initiative was discussed by teams in Aragon on Thursday in a meeting that was also attended by the representatives of the International Road Race Teams Association (IRTA). 

Individual teams and manufacturers usually prefer to stage their own standalone events, so Dorna is still working on centralising their efforts to a single event in the Thai capital.

Dorna had considered the possibility of a similar season launch last year in Morocco. The event never materialised, but the series’ promoter never gave up that idea.

While it will still take a few days for the Bangkok presentation to be made official, everything seems set for the event to take place on 9 or 10 February 2025, scheduled appropriately between the two pre-season tests in Asia.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, race start

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, race start

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Motorsport.com understands that all of official pre-season testing will take place between Malaysia and Thailand next year.

Sepang will kick off proceedings with a so-called shakedown for rookies and concession teams between late January and early February. It will be followed by the first proper test on the Malaysian track during the second week of the month, with the tentative dates being 5-7 February.

The Thailand launch event will take place on 9/10 February, before the MotoGP fraternity remains in the country for the final pre-season test that is likely to be scheduled on 13-14 February.

The exact days for each of these sessions could vary by a day or two subject to logistics while the freight is carried by air.

The teams will then have two weeks to fine-tune their bikes before the new season starts in earnest at Buriram on 2 March.

The full schedule for 2025 is expected to be revealed in the coming days.

The planned Bangkok event followed MotoGP celebrating its 75th anniversary with special retro liveries at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix earlier this month.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article LCR signs Chantra for 2025 as Nakagami steps down from MotoGP

Top Comments

Oriol Puigdemont
More from
Oriol Puigdemont
Hungary set to join 2025 MotoGP calendar, Portugal in doubt

Hungary set to join 2025 MotoGP calendar, Portugal in doubt

MotoGP
Aragon GP
Hungary set to join 2025 MotoGP calendar, Portugal in doubt
Honda and Kalex founder end MotoGP chassis collaboration

Honda and Kalex founder end MotoGP chassis collaboration

MotoGP
Aragon GP
Honda and Kalex founder end MotoGP chassis collaboration
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Latest news

MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez remains on top in second practice

MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez remains on top in second practice

MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez remains on top in second practice
Renault engine employees push back in Monza: "Without F1, Viry has no purpose"

Renault engine employees push back in Monza: "Without F1, Viry has no purpose"

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Renault engine employees push back in Monza: "Without F1, Viry has no purpose"
Aston Martin completes 6000km of testing with new Valkyrie LMH

Aston Martin completes 6000km of testing with new Valkyrie LMH

WEC WEC
COTA
Aston Martin completes 6000km of testing with new Valkyrie LMH
Bottas leading race for second Sauber F1 seat

Bottas leading race for second Sauber F1 seat

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Bottas leading race for second Sauber F1 seat

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global