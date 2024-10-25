All Series

Practice report
MotoGP Thailand GP

MotoGP Thailand GP: Marquez tops second practice with new lap record

Marquez carries his Australia form into Thailand as he sets the fastest time in second practice

Ollie Barstow
Upd:

Marc Marquez ended the opening day of action for the Thailand Grand Prix atop the timesheets with a new MotoGP lap record to his name at the Chang International Circuit.

The Gresini Ducati rider, who won last time out in Australia, left it until his final time attack to hit the front with a 1m29.165s to outpace championship leader Jorge Martin in Buriram.

With Ducati once again commanding the pace as it locked out the top four positions, Pramac's Martin had looked good to get what is a crucial weekend off to a flying start as he lowered the erstwhile record benchmark with his 1m29.275s lap in the closing minutes.

However, Marquez would go on to come in below that as the seconds ticked down, allowing the six-time MotoGP world champion to complete Friday in front.

Martin did go again to lap quicker through the opening splits but would see the effort go away from him as he settled into second place, just ahead of a late improvement from Enea Bastianini as title contender Francesco Bagnaia on the second of the factory Ducatis slotted into fourth.

52

Maverick Vinales broke up the Ducati run with the fifth fastest time on the Aprilia, ahead of Pramac Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli, while Tech3 GasGas's Pedro Acosta was made to leave it late for the lap that put him safely inside the top ten and therefore a Q2 spot in seventh.

It was the same case for Gresini's Alex Marquez, who is joined by VR46's Marco Bezzecchi and top Honda rider Johann Zarco in assuring a spot in the pole-deciding session on Saturday morning.

Those who will need to go again in Q1 include Brad Binder and Jack Miller on the factory KTMs, the pair being split by Fabio Quartararo on the best of the Yamahas in 12th.

Elsewhere, Aleix Espargaro ventured back onto track despite his heavy fall during FP1, but the Spaniard would cut his afternoon short before it was announced he would take a trip to hospital to undergo further checks for injuries sustained in the last corner slip off.

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 25

1'29.165

   183.865  
2 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 26

+0.110

1'29.275

 0.110 183.639  
3 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 23

+0.309

1'29.474

 0.199 183.230  
4 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 21

+0.195

1'29.360

   183.464  
5 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 24

+0.341

1'29.506

 0.146 183.165  
6 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 24

+0.384

1'29.549

 0.043 183.077  
7 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 24

+0.559

1'29.724

 0.175 182.720  
8 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 23

+0.448

1'29.613

   182.946  
9 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 28

+0.455

1'29.620

 0.007 182.932  
10 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 23

+0.517

1'29.682

 0.062 182.805  
11 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 25

+0.518

1'29.683

 0.001 182.803  
12 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 24

+0.591

1'29.756

 0.073 182.655  
13 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 23

+0.672

1'29.837

 0.081 182.490  
14 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 24

+0.692

1'29.857

 0.020 182.449  
15 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 25

+0.903

1'30.068

 0.211 182.022  
16 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 21

+0.834

1'29.999

   182.162  
17 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 26

+0.973

1'30.138

 0.139 181.881  
18 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 26

+1.033

1'30.198

 0.060 181.760  
19 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 24

+1.052

1'30.217

 0.019 181.721  
20 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 22

+1.264

1'30.429

 0.212 181.295  
21 Italy L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team 32 Aprilia 20

+2.333

1'31.498

 1.069 179.177  
22 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 12

+2.218

1'31.383

   179.403  
View full results  

 

