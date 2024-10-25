MotoGP Thailand GP: Marquez tops second practice with new lap record
Marquez carries his Australia form into Thailand as he sets the fastest time in second practice
Marc Marquez ended the opening day of action for the Thailand Grand Prix atop the timesheets with a new MotoGP lap record to his name at the Chang International Circuit.
The Gresini Ducati rider, who won last time out in Australia, left it until his final time attack to hit the front with a 1m29.165s to outpace championship leader Jorge Martin in Buriram.
With Ducati once again commanding the pace as it locked out the top four positions, Pramac's Martin had looked good to get what is a crucial weekend off to a flying start as he lowered the erstwhile record benchmark with his 1m29.275s lap in the closing minutes.
However, Marquez would go on to come in below that as the seconds ticked down, allowing the six-time MotoGP world champion to complete Friday in front.
Martin did go again to lap quicker through the opening splits but would see the effort go away from him as he settled into second place, just ahead of a late improvement from Enea Bastianini as title contender Francesco Bagnaia on the second of the factory Ducatis slotted into fourth.
Maverick Vinales broke up the Ducati run with the fifth fastest time on the Aprilia, ahead of Pramac Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli, while Tech3 GasGas's Pedro Acosta was made to leave it late for the lap that put him safely inside the top ten and therefore a Q2 spot in seventh.
It was the same case for Gresini's Alex Marquez, who is joined by VR46's Marco Bezzecchi and top Honda rider Johann Zarco in assuring a spot in the pole-deciding session on Saturday morning.
Those who will need to go again in Q1 include Brad Binder and Jack Miller on the factory KTMs, the pair being split by Fabio Quartararo on the best of the Yamahas in 12th.
Elsewhere, Aleix Espargaro ventured back onto track despite his heavy fall during FP1, but the Spaniard would cut his afternoon short before it was announced he would take a trip to hospital to undergo further checks for injuries sustained in the last corner slip off.
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|M. Marquez Gresini Racing
|93
|Ducati
|25
|
1'29.165
|183.865
|2
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|26
|
+0.110
1'29.275
|0.110
|183.639
|3
|E. Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|23
|
+0.309
1'29.474
|0.199
|183.230
|4
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|21
|
+0.195
1'29.360
|183.464
|5
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|24
|
+0.341
1'29.506
|0.146
|183.165
|6
|F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing
|21
|Ducati
|24
|
+0.384
1'29.549
|0.043
|183.077
|7
|P. Acosta Tech 3
|31
|KTM
|24
|
+0.559
1'29.724
|0.175
|182.720
|8
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|23
|
+0.448
1'29.613
|182.946
|9
|M. Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|28
|
+0.455
1'29.620
|0.007
|182.932
|10
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|5
|Honda
|23
|
+0.517
1'29.682
|0.062
|182.805
|11
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|25
|
+0.518
1'29.683
|0.001
|182.803
|12
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|24
|
+0.591
1'29.756
|0.073
|182.655
|13
|J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|23
|
+0.672
1'29.837
|0.081
|182.490
|14
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|24
|
+0.692
1'29.857
|0.020
|182.449
|15
|T. Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|25
|
+0.903
1'30.068
|0.211
|182.022
|16
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|21
|
+0.834
1'29.999
|182.162
|17
|L. Marini Repsol Honda Team
|10
|Honda
|26
|
+0.973
1'30.138
|0.139
|181.881
|18
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|26
|
+1.033
1'30.198
|0.060
|181.760
|19
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|24
|
+1.052
1'30.217
|0.019
|181.721
|20
|A. Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|22
|
+1.264
1'30.429
|0.212
|181.295
|21
|L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team
|32
|Aprilia
|20
|
+2.333
1'31.498
|1.069
|179.177
|22
|A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|12
|
+2.218
1'31.383
|179.403
|View full results
