MotoGP Thailand GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Fermin Aldeguer dominated the Moto2 contest as David Alonso won a dramatic Moto3 battle at the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix.
The 19-lap Moto3 race kicked off proceedings on Sunday at the Chang International Circuit, with Aspar rookie David Alonso scoring his fourth win of the season.
But the big story of the race was crash of title contender Ayumu Sasaki (Intact GP Husqvarna).
With Leopard Honda’s Jaume Masia finishing fourth, he has extended his championship lead to 17 points with three rounds remaining.
Alonso’s victory puts him firmly into title contention, 25 points adrift of Masia.
Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furusato was second, 0.266s behind Alonso, with Intact GP’s Collin Veijer completing the podium.
Behind Masia came Ajo KTM’s Deniz Oncu and Tech3 KTM’s Dani Holgado, who is also 25 points behind in the championship standings.
The top 10 was completed by Snipers Honda rider Matteo Bertelle, SIC58 Honda’s Riccardo Rossi, Aspar’s Rysuei Yamanaka and the second SIC58 bike of Kaito Toba.
Moto3 Thailand GP results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|
D. Alonso GAVIOTA GASGAS Aspar Team
|80
|GASGAS
|19
|
32'45.307
|158.4
|25
|2
|T. Furusato Honda Team Asia
|72
|Honda
|19
|
+0.266
32'45.573
|0.266
|158.4
|20
|3
|
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|95
|Husqvarna
|19
|
+0.359
32'45.666
|0.093
|158.4
|16
|4
|J. Masia Leopard Racing
|5
|Honda
|19
|
+0.382
32'45.689
|0.023
|158.4
|13
|5
|D. Öncü Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|53
|KTM
|19
|
+0.557
32'45.864
|0.175
|158.4
|11
|6
|D. Holgado Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|96
|KTM
|19
|
+1.133
32'46.440
|0.576
|158.4
|10
|7
|M. Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team
|18
|Honda
|19
|
+1.288
32'46.595
|0.155
|158.3
|9
|8
|R. Rossi SIC58 Squadra Corse
|54
|Honda
|19
|
+1.307
32'46.614
|0.019
|158.3
|8
|9
|R. Yamanaka GAVIOTA GASGAS Aspar Team
|6
|GASGAS
|19
|
+1.413
32'46.720
|0.106
|158.3
|7
|10
|K. Toba SIC58 Squadra Corse
|27
|Honda
|19
|
+1.445
32'46.752
|0.032
|158.3
|6
|11
|
I. Ortola Angeluss MTA Team
|48
|KTM
|19
|
+1.468
32'46.775
|0.023
|158.3
|5
|12
|J. Kelso CFMoto Racing PruestelGP
|66
|CF MOTO
|19
|
+2.337
32'47.644
|0.869
|158.3
|4
|13
|D. Moreira MT Helmets - MSI
|10
|KTM
|19
|
+2.409
32'47.716
|0.072
|158.3
|3
|14
|X. Artigas CFMoto Racing PruestelGP
|43
|CF MOTO
|19
|
+6.497
32'51.804
|4.088
|157.9
|2
|15
|A. Fernandez Leopard Racing
|31
|Honda
|19
|
+6.663
32'51.970
|0.166
|157.9
|1
|16
|
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|99
|KTM
|19
|
+6.813
32'52.120
|0.150
|157.9
|17
|S. Nepa Angeluss MTA Team
|82
|KTM
|19
|
+6.972
32'52.279
|0.159
|157.9
|18
|V. Pérez BOE Motorsports
|21
|KTM
|19
|
+14.484
32'59.791
|7.512
|157.3
|19
|
F. Farioli Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|7
|KTM
|19
|
+15.922
33'01.229
|1.438
|157.2
|20
|S. Ogden VisionTrack Racing Team
|19
|Honda
|19
|
+16.441
33'01.748
|0.519
|157.1
|21
|L. Fellon CIP
|20
|KTM
|19
|
+18.035
33'03.342
|1.594
|157.0
|22
|
N. Fabio Rivacold Snipers Team
|9
|Honda
|19
|
+28.738
33'14.045
|10.703
|156.2
|23
|J. Whatley VisionTrack Racing Team
|70
|Honda
|19
|
+31.758
33'17.065
|3.020
|155.9
|24
|
S. Azman MT Helmets - MSI
|63
|KTM
|19
|
+33.894
33'19.201
|2.136
|155.8
|25
|
D. Salvador CIP
|38
|KTM
|19
|
+34.011
33'19.318
|0.117
|155.7
|26
|M. Aji Honda Team Asia
|64
|Honda
|19
|
+34.104
33'19.411
|0.093
|155.7
|27
|
K. Keankum Yamaha Thailand Racing - BOE
|32
|KTM
|19
|
+1'15.028
34'00.335
|40.924
|152.6
|28
|
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
|33
|Honda
|18
|
+1 Lap
33'56.311
|1 Lap
|144.9
|dnf
|D. Munoz BOE Motorsports
|44
|KTM
|9
|
+10 Laps
23'21.699
|9 Laps
|105.2
|Retirement
|dnf
|A. Sasaki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|71
|Husqvarna
|8
|
+11 Laps
21'27.150
|1 Lap
|101.8
|Retirement
|View full results
In the 22-lap Moto2 contest, Speed Up’s Fermin Aldeguer dominated by 3.4s over championship leader Pedro Acosta.
Home hero Somkiat Chantra completed the podium for Honda Team Asia, while Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino was fourth to keep his slim title hopes alive.
Ajo KTM’s Acosta is now 63 points clear of Arbolino heading to the Malaysian GP next month.
Ai Ogura was fifth in Thailand on the second Honda Team Asia machine, from American Racing’s Marcos Ramirez and Ajo’s Albert Arenas.
Alonso Lopez was eighth on his Speed Up machine, with Aspar’s Izan Guevara and Yamaha VR46 Master Camp’s Manuel Gonzalez.
Moto2 Thailand GP race results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|F. Aldeguer Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing
|54
|Boscoscuro B-21
|22
|
35'20.880
|170.0
|25
|2
|P. Acosta Ajo Motorsport
|37
|Kalex
|22
|
+3.481
35'24.361
|3.481
|169.7
|20
|3
|S. Chantra Honda Team Asia
|35
|Kalex
|22
|
+9.794
35'30.674
|6.313
|169.2
|16
|4
|T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|14
|Kalex
|22
|
+12.923
35'33.803
|3.129
|169.0
|13
|5
|A. Ogura Honda Team Asia
|79
|Kalex
|22
|
+14.451
35'35.331
|1.528
|168.9
|11
|6
|M. Ramirez American Racing
|24
|Kalex
|22
|
+14.816
35'35.696
|0.365
|168.8
|10
|7
|A. Arenas Ajo Motorsport
|75
|Kalex
|22
|
+15.030
35'35.910
|0.214
|168.8
|9
|8
|A. López Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing
|21
|Boscoscuro B-21
|22
|
+18.360
35'39.240
|3.330
|168.6
|8
|9
|I. Guevara Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|28
|Kalex
|22
|
+19.798
35'40.678
|1.438
|168.4
|7
|10
|M. Gonzalez Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|18
|Kalex
|22
|
+20.564
35'41.444
|0.766
|168.4
|6
|11
|A. Canet Pons Wegow Los40
|40
|Kalex
|22
|
+20.962
35'41.842
|0.398
|168.3
|5
|12
|D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team
|71
|Kalex
|22
|
+24.198
35'45.078
|3.236
|168.1
|4
|13
|J. Alcoba QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|52
|Kalex
|22
|
+25.593
35'46.473
|1.395
|168.0
|3
|14
|S. Lowes Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|22
|Kalex
|22
|
+26.526
35'47.406
|0.933
|167.9
|2
|15
|D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|15
|Kalex
|22
|
+33.565
35'54.445
|7.039
|167.4
|1
|16
|B. Bendsneyder Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|64
|Kalex
|22
|
+33.716
35'54.596
|0.151
|167.3
|17
|F. Salač QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|12
|Kalex
|22
|
+33.734
35'54.614
|0.018
|167.3
|18
|B. Baltus Fieten Olie Racing GP
|7
|Kalex
|22
|
+35.157
35'56.037
|1.423
|167.2
|19
|
Á. Escrig Forward Team
|17
|Forward F2
|22
|
+37.586
35'58.466
|2.429
|167.0
|20
|R. Skinner American Racing
|33
|Kalex
|22
|
+42.531
36'03.411
|4.945
|166.7
|21
|M. Casadei Fantic Racing
|9
|Kalex
|22
|
+55.552
36'16.432
|13.021
|165.7
|22
|K. Nozane Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|5
|Kalex
|22
|
+1'04.820
36'25.700
|9.268
|165.0
|23
|L. Tulovic Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|3
|Kalex
|22
|
+1'27.793
36'48.673
|22.973
|163.3
|dnf
|Z. van den Goorbergh Fieten Olie Racing GP
|84
|Kalex
|18
|
+4 Laps
29'24.502
|4 Laps
|167.2
|Mechanical
|dnf
|S. García Pons Wegow Los40
|11
|Kalex
|7
|
+15 Laps
11'23.157
|11 Laps
|167.9
|Accident
|dnf
|C. Vietti Fantic Racing
|13
|Kalex
|4
|
+18 Laps
6'28.986
|3 Laps
|168.5
|Accident
|dnf
|J. Dixon Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|96
|Kalex
|4
|
+18 Laps
6'29.120
|0.134
|168.5
|Accident
|dnf
|J. Roberts Italtrans Racing Team
|16
|Kalex
|2
|
+20 Laps
3'16.806
|2 Laps
|166.6
|Accident
|dnf
|
T. Hada Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|23
|Kalex
|2
|
+20 Laps
3'19.027
|2.221
|164.7
|Accident
|dnf
|A. Surra Forward Team
|67
|Forward F2
|0
|
|Accident
|View full results
