MotoGP Thailand GP
MotoGP Thailand GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Fermin Aldeguer dominated the Moto2 contest as David Alonso won a dramatic Moto3 battle at the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo

The 19-lap Moto3 race kicked off proceedings on Sunday at the Chang International Circuit, with Aspar rookie David Alonso scoring his fourth win of the season.

But the big story of the race was crash of title contender Ayumu Sasaki (Intact GP Husqvarna).

With Leopard Honda’s Jaume Masia finishing fourth, he has extended his championship lead to 17 points with three rounds remaining.

Alonso’s victory puts him firmly into title contention, 25 points adrift of Masia.

Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furusato was second, 0.266s behind Alonso, with Intact GP’s Collin Veijer completing the podium.

Behind Masia came Ajo KTM’s Deniz Oncu and Tech3 KTM’s Dani Holgado, who is also 25 points behind in the championship standings.

The top 10 was completed by Snipers Honda rider Matteo Bertelle, SIC58 Honda’s Riccardo Rossi, Aspar’s Rysuei Yamanaka and the second SIC58 bike of Kaito Toba.

Moto3 Thailand GP results

 
 
         
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1
D. Alonso GAVIOTA GASGAS Aspar Team
 80 GASGAS 19

32'45.307

   158.4   25
2 Japan T. Furusato Honda Team Asia 72 Honda 19

+0.266

32'45.573

 0.266 158.4   20
3
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 95 Husqvarna 19

+0.359

32'45.666

 0.093 158.4   16
4 Spain J. Masia Leopard Racing 5 Honda 19

+0.382

32'45.689

 0.023 158.4   13
5 Turkey D. Öncü Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 53 KTM 19

+0.557

32'45.864

 0.175 158.4   11
6 Spain D. Holgado Red Bull KTM Tech 3 96 KTM 19

+1.133

32'46.440

 0.576 158.4   10
7 Italy M. Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team 18 Honda 19

+1.288

32'46.595

 0.155 158.3   9
8 Italy R. Rossi SIC58 Squadra Corse 54 Honda 19

+1.307

32'46.614

 0.019 158.3   8
9 Japan R. Yamanaka GAVIOTA GASGAS Aspar Team 6 GASGAS 19

+1.413

32'46.720

 0.106 158.3   7
10 Japan K. Toba SIC58 Squadra Corse 27 Honda 19

+1.445

32'46.752

 0.032 158.3   6
11
I. Ortola Angeluss MTA Team
 48 KTM 19

+1.468

32'46.775

 0.023 158.3   5
12 Australia J. Kelso CFMoto Racing PruestelGP 66 CF MOTO 19

+2.337

32'47.644

 0.869 158.3   4
13 Brazil D. Moreira MT Helmets - MSI 10 KTM 19

+2.409

32'47.716

 0.072 158.3   3
14 Spain X. Artigas CFMoto Racing PruestelGP 43 CF MOTO 19

+6.497

32'51.804

 4.088 157.9   2
15 Mexico A. Fernandez Leopard Racing 31 Honda 19

+6.663

32'51.970

 0.166 157.9   1
16
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
 99 KTM 19

+6.813

32'52.120

 0.150 157.9    
17 Italy S. Nepa Angeluss MTA Team 82 KTM 19

+6.972

32'52.279

 0.159 157.9    
18 Spain V. Pérez BOE Motorsports 21 KTM 19

+14.484

32'59.791

 7.512 157.3    
19
F. Farioli Red Bull KTM Tech 3
 7 KTM 19

+15.922

33'01.229

 1.438 157.2    
20 United Kingdom S. Ogden VisionTrack Racing Team 19 Honda 19

+16.441

33'01.748

 0.519 157.1    
21 France L. Fellon CIP 20 KTM 19

+18.035

33'03.342

 1.594 157.0    
22
N. Fabio Rivacold Snipers Team
 9 Honda 19

+28.738

33'14.045

 10.703 156.2    
23 United Kingdom J. Whatley VisionTrack Racing Team 70 Honda 19

+31.758

33'17.065

 3.020 155.9    
24
S. Azman MT Helmets - MSI
 63 KTM 19

+33.894

33'19.201

 2.136 155.8    
25
D. Salvador CIP
 38 KTM 19

+34.011

33'19.318

 0.117 155.7    
26 Indonesia M. Aji Honda Team Asia 64 Honda 19

+34.104

33'19.411

 0.093 155.7    
27
K. Keankum Yamaha Thailand Racing - BOE
 32 KTM 19

+1'15.028

34'00.335

 40.924 152.6    
28
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
 33 Honda 18

+1 Lap

33'56.311

 1 Lap 144.9    
dnf Spain D. Munoz BOE Motorsports 44 KTM 9

+10 Laps

23'21.699

 9 Laps 105.2 Retirement  
dnf Japan A. Sasaki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 71 Husqvarna 8

+11 Laps

21'27.150

 1 Lap 101.8 Retirement  
View full results  

In the 22-lap Moto2 contest, Speed Up’s Fermin Aldeguer dominated by 3.4s over championship leader Pedro Acosta.

Home hero Somkiat Chantra completed the podium for Honda Team Asia, while Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino was fourth to keep his slim title hopes alive.

Ajo KTM’s Acosta is now 63 points clear of Arbolino heading to the Malaysian GP next month.

Ai Ogura was fifth in Thailand on the second Honda Team Asia machine, from American Racing’s Marcos Ramirez and Ajo’s Albert Arenas.

Alonso Lopez was eighth on his Speed Up machine, with Aspar’s Izan Guevara and Yamaha VR46 Master Camp’s Manuel Gonzalez.

Moto2 Thailand GP race results:

 
 
         
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain F. Aldeguer Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing 54 Boscoscuro B-21 22

35'20.880

   170.0   25
2 Spain P. Acosta Ajo Motorsport 37 Kalex 22

+3.481

35'24.361

 3.481 169.7   20
3 Thailand S. Chantra Honda Team Asia 35 Kalex 22

+9.794

35'30.674

 6.313 169.2   16
4 Italy T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 22

+12.923

35'33.803

 3.129 169.0   13
5 Japan A. Ogura Honda Team Asia 79 Kalex 22

+14.451

35'35.331

 1.528 168.9   11
6 Spain M. Ramirez American Racing 24 Kalex 22

+14.816

35'35.696

 0.365 168.8   10
7 Spain A. Arenas Ajo Motorsport 75 Kalex 22

+15.030

35'35.910

 0.214 168.8   9
8 Spain A. López Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing 21 Boscoscuro B-21 22

+18.360

35'39.240

 3.330 168.6   8
9 Spain I. Guevara Inde GASGAS Aspar Team 28 Kalex 22

+19.798

35'40.678

 1.438 168.4   7
10 Spain M. Gonzalez Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 18 Kalex 22

+20.564

35'41.444

 0.766 168.4   6
11 Spain A. Canet Pons Wegow Los40 40 Kalex 22

+20.962

35'41.842

 0.398 168.3   5
12 Italy D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team 71 Kalex 22

+24.198

35'45.078

 3.236 168.1   4
13 Spain J. Alcoba QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 52 Kalex 22

+25.593

35'46.473

 1.395 168.0   3
14 United Kingdom S. Lowes Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 22 Kalex 22

+26.526

35'47.406

 0.933 167.9   2
15 South Africa D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 15 Kalex 22

+33.565

35'54.445

 7.039 167.4   1
16 Netherlands B. Bendsneyder Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 64 Kalex 22

+33.716

35'54.596

 0.151 167.3    
17 Czech Republic F. Salač QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 12 Kalex 22

+33.734

35'54.614

 0.018 167.3    
18 Belgium B. Baltus Fieten Olie Racing GP 7 Kalex 22

+35.157

35'56.037

 1.423 167.2    
19
Á. Escrig Forward Team
 17 Forward F2 22

+37.586

35'58.466

 2.429 167.0    
20 United Kingdom R. Skinner American Racing 33 Kalex 22

+42.531

36'03.411

 4.945 166.7    
21 Italy M. Casadei Fantic Racing 9 Kalex 22

+55.552

36'16.432

 13.021 165.7    
22 Japan K. Nozane Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 5 Kalex 22

+1'04.820

36'25.700

 9.268 165.0    
23 Germany L. Tulovic Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 3 Kalex 22

+1'27.793

36'48.673

 22.973 163.3    
dnf Netherlands Z. van den Goorbergh Fieten Olie Racing GP 84 Kalex 18

+4 Laps

29'24.502

 4 Laps 167.2 Mechanical  
dnf Spain S. García Pons Wegow Los40 11 Kalex 7

+15 Laps

11'23.157

 11 Laps 167.9 Accident  
dnf Italy C. Vietti Fantic Racing 13 Kalex 4

+18 Laps

6'28.986

 3 Laps 168.5 Accident  
dnf United Kingdom J. Dixon Inde GASGAS Aspar Team 96 Kalex 4

+18 Laps

6'29.120

 0.134 168.5 Accident  
dnf United States J. Roberts Italtrans Racing Team 16 Kalex 2

+20 Laps

3'16.806

 2 Laps 166.6 Accident  
dnf
T. Hada Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
 23 Kalex 2

+20 Laps

3'19.027

 2.221 164.7 Accident  
dnf Italy A. Surra Forward Team 67 Forward F2 0

 

     Accident  
View full results  
