Practice report
MotoGP Thailand GP

MotoGP Thailand GP: Bezzecchi leads Martin, Bagnaia in FP1

Bezzecchi leads the way as the Thai GP weekend begins as Burirram

Ollie Barstow
Marco Bezzecchi turned in the fastest time as action in the 2024 MotoGP World Championship resumed with round 18 of the season at the Thailand Grand Prix, the Italian setting the pace in free practice one at the Chang International Circuit.

The VR46 Racing Ducati rider hit the top of the timesheets in the opening portion of the session with a 1m30.492s to head off championship leader Jorge Martin by a mere 0.038s.

In a close run thing between the two title contenders, Francesco Bagnaia shadowed his title rival - whom he trails by 20 points coming into the first of three events to close out the season - with the third quickest time, while Ducati riders filled the top six in the order of Gresini duo Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez, plus factory man Enea Bastianini.

Best of the non-Desmosedici troupe was Pedro Acosta on the best of the GasGas Tech3 KTMs, followed closely by his stablemate Jack Miller on the factory equivalent.

As the sun begins to come down on his MotoGP career, Takaaki Nakagami had a welcome boost for himself and the beleaguered Honda fold with the ninth-best lap, ahead of top Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo in tenth.

As well as getting none of its riders inside the top ten, Aprilia also had to deal with Aleix Espargaro - who too will hang up his leathers at the end of the season - suffering a crash at the final corner. That meant its placed-rider, Maverick Vinales, finished down in 15th.

   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 20

1'30.492

   181.169  
2 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 21

+0.038

1'30.530

 0.038 181.093  
3 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 20

+0.200

1'30.692

 0.162 180.770  
4 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 19

+0.259

1'30.751

 0.059 180.652  
5 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 17

+0.357

1'30.849

 0.098 180.457  
6 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 19

+0.368

1'30.860

 0.011 180.435  
7 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 20

+0.414

1'30.906

 0.046 180.344  
8 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 22

+0.507

1'30.999

 0.093 180.160  
9 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 21

+0.530

1'31.022

 0.023 180.114  
10 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 20

+0.648

1'31.140

 0.118 179.881  
11 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 19

+0.655

1'31.147

 0.007 179.867  
12 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 19

+0.679

1'31.171

 0.024 179.820  
13 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 19

+0.680

1'31.172

 0.001 179.818  
14 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 21

+0.694

1'31.186

 0.014 179.790  
15 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 18

+0.707

1'31.199

 0.013 179.765  
16 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 20

+0.757

1'31.249

 0.050 179.666  
17 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 17

+0.900

1'31.392

 0.143 179.385  
18 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 18

+0.928

1'31.420

 0.028 179.330  
19 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 20

+1.021

1'31.513

 0.093 179.148  
20 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 19

+1.051

1'31.543

 0.030 179.089  
21 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 4

+1.509

1'32.001

 0.458 178.198  
22 Italy L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team 32 Aprilia 16

+2.088

1'32.580

 0.579 177.083  
