Race report
MotoGP Thailand GP

MotoGP Thailand GP: Bastianini wins sprint as Martin extends points lead

Bastianini untouchable in the sprint while Martin beat title rival Bagnaia in a tense battle for second

Ollie Barstow
Upd:
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Enea Bastianini cruised to his second Saturday success of the MotoGP season as he saw off feuding title rivals Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia to win the Thailand Grand Prix Sprint race at Buriram.

The factory Ducati rider capitalised on a scuffle between Pramac's Martin and team-mate Bagnaia at the first corner to grab the lead of a race he would control right to the chequered flag.

He led home Martin in second place, the Spaniard getting the better of title rival Bagnaia to eke his overall advantage out to 22 points with Sunday’s full-length encounter still to come.

The race outcome would be largely assured moments after the start when Martin’s deep inside line into turn one sent him wide on the exit, taking Bagnaia out to the run-off with him and allowing Bastianini to slice past both on the long run to the hairpin.

Once in front Bastianini would assert his control to open up an early half-second advantage that he would extend out to a winning margin of 1.5s.

If Bastianini had it relatively easy out front, then Martin by contrast was made to work hard for second after slipping down to fifth place behind Bagnaia in the wake of their turn one skirmish.

Nevertheless, after disposing of Pedro Acosta and Marc Marquez, Martin set to work on relieving Bagnaia of second and duly succeeded with a well-judged overtake coming through the flip-flop at turns 10 and 11.

From here Martin would have the measure of his rival to hold position to the flag and nudge his advantage up with five races of the season remaining, including two sprints.

In fourth, Marquez faded from the podium battle after a bright start, the Gresini rider having plenty in hand over brother and team-mate Alex Marquez in fifth after Acosta low-sided out of the position on lap four.

His exit allowed Ducati to lock out the entire top eight with Franco Morbidelli (Pramac), Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio (both VR46) taking sixth, seventh and eighth respectively, with KTM’s Brad Binder the only point-scorer on alternative machinery in ninth.

MotoGP Thailand GP - Sprint results

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 13

-

       12
2 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 13

+1.357

1.357

 1.357     9
3 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 13

+2.372

2.372

 1.015     7
4 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 13

+5.402

5.402

 3.030     6
5 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 13

+10.140

10.140

 4.738     5
6 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 13

+11.087

11.087

 0.947     4
7 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 13

+11.538

11.538

 0.451     3
8 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 13

+11.680

11.680

 0.142     2
9 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 13

+13.692

13.692

 2.012     1
10 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 13

+14.483

14.483

 0.791      
11 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 13

+18.397

18.397

 3.914      
12 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 13

+18.544

18.544

 0.147      
13 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 13

+19.265

19.265

 0.721      
14 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 13

+19.688

19.688

 0.423      
15 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 13

+19.988

19.988

 0.300      
16 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 13

+21.298

21.298

 1.310      
17 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 13

+21.413

21.413

 0.115      
18 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 13

+23.400

23.400

 1.987      
19 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 13

+23.979

23.979

 0.579      
20 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 13

+29.474

29.474

 5.495      
21 Italy L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team 32 Aprilia 13

+39.389

39.389

 9.915      
dnf Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 10

3 laps

     Retirement  
View full results  

