Conclusions from 2021 pre-season MotoGP testing – Podcast

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, testing was limited to just five days at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar ahead of the opening round of the season on 28 March.

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport’s Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Oriol Puigdemont discuss whether Yamaha’s form is signs of a genuine step forward, and ponder whether Jack Miller and Ducati really are the title favourites.

They also discuss KTM’s strange test, whether Suzuki’s mixed outing is indicative of where it is for the start of the season and just how impressive Pol Espargaro’s Honda debut has been.

shares