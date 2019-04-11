Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Americas GP / Breaking news

MotoGP stars defend Crutchlow's jump-start penalty

Tickets
shares
comments
MotoGP stars defend Crutchlow's jump-start penalty
By:
1h ago

Leading MotoGP riders have said that Cal Crutchlow's controversial jump-start penalty in Argentina was justified according to the rules, but Valentino Rossi admitted that it was "very strict".

LCR Honda rider Crutchlow dropped to the back of the field in MotoGP's Argentina race after having to serve a ride-through for jumping the start, eventually finishing 13th.

Afterwards, Crutchlow was left outraged, saying he was only making small movements while balancing on his toe, and thus not gaining any advantage.

But the regulations allow no movement whatsoever while the lights go off, which is why top MotoGP riders defended the decision, even though they acknowledged Crutchlow did not gain anything.

"It is difficult," said Andrea Dovizioso when asked for his thoughts about the penalty. "It will be funny, the Safety Commission [meeting on Friday], it will be important to speak about that.

"The rules are clear. He moved a little bit when the race start. It was clear Cal didn't gain anything about that, and didn't do that on purpose, but the rules say, if you move, you make a mistake.

"I think is very hard to accept that if I was Cal I can understand how angry he is. It is bad to lose a race like this, really bad especially when your pace is good."

Argentina GP winner Marc Marquez added: "Of course Cal didn’t gain anything, but the rules say if you move the bike, even on the opposite way, you will be penalised.

"It’s the best way to have a solid rule, because if not, it’s always, ‘yeah, but he gained nothing’."

Rossi, while also agreeing with the need to have clear rules, called for making the penalty less severe, possibly by replacing the ride-through with the newly introduced Long Lap penalty.

He said: "For me the only way to have a clear rule is that you cannot move the moment before the start. If you start to speak about you gain something or how much you can move, after become very difficult.

"For sure they are very strict and Cal doesn't gain nothing, but if you see the camera, you see that he moved a little bit.

"I think that we can speak tomorrow about the penalty because Cal after the race said that the penalty, if you make the pass in the pit, you lose 35 seconds so is over.

"Maybe you can think to do a long lap. I don't know. But the rule is that you cannot move, so it's like this."

Next article
Acceleration is Aprilia's last big weakness - Espargaro

Previous article

Acceleration is Aprilia's last big weakness - Espargaro

Next article

Vinales: I've struggled with race starts for two years

Vinales: I've struggled with race starts for two years
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Americas GP Tickets
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now , Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now , Marc Marquez Shop Now
Author David Gruz
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Chinese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane Chinese GP
Formula 1 / Analysis

Chinese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

1h ago
Vettel: Hamilton only one with no short memory over my errors Article
Formula 1

Vettel: Hamilton only one with no short memory over my errors

Bottas says Ferrari's performance step "unusual" Article
Formula 1

Bottas says Ferrari's performance step "unusual"

Latest videos
Randy Mamola falls at the start of Hungarian GP 1990 01:57
MotoGP

Randy Mamola falls at the start of Hungarian GP 1990

Apr 4, 2019
MotoGP Starting Grid: Argentinian GP 00:47
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Argentinian GP

Mar 30, 2019

Shop Our Store
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez

Shop Now
Andrea Dovizioso

Andrea Dovizioso

Shop Now
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi

Shop Now

News in depth
Vinales: I've struggled with race starts for two years
MotoGP

Vinales: I've struggled with race starts for two years

MotoGP stars defend Crutchlow's jump-start penalty
MotoGP

MotoGP stars defend Crutchlow's jump-start penalty

Acceleration is Aprilia's last big weakness - Espargaro
MotoGP

Acceleration is Aprilia's last big weakness - Espargaro

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.