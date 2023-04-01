Subscribe
Previous / Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash
MotoGP / Argentinian GP News

Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash

Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro says the level of aggression required for the MotoGP sprint race led to his crash out of the half-distance Saturday contest at the Argentina Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Federico Faturos
Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash
Listen to this article

Espargaro was left stranded in ninth after struggling in the wet-to-dry qualifying earlier on Saturday and was forced to get his elbows out in the sprint to make up positions.

Getting as high as seventh, Espargaro crashed out going through Turn 9, which he said was his own mistake.

However, he feels he was driven to it due to the aggression levels required to make up ground in the frenetic sprint format, which he says is unnatural to him.

“It’s difficult to overtake in these kinds of races because everybody stresses to the limit the front, they brake super quick and don’t think about the tyre durability,” Espargaro said. “So, to overtake is difficult and it’s all about the qualifying. Like Portimao, I paid for it starting super far behind.

“It [aggressive sprints] will be like this all season, this is why I made my mistake because I don’t like to be really aggressive with the other riders.

“So, I pushed maybe too much myself trying to recover time to overtake because we know how short the race is, you cannot lose time behind them.

“I hope everyone enjoys this format of races, I think the show is good, the quality of the show is fantastic for the TV. But I really don’t like it.”

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Asked if there is anything he can do to improve his own aggression levels, Espargaro said: “I can be a little bit more aggressive, but it’s about DNA.

“I’ve never been super aggressive in my career. I can be a little bit more, but it’s not like you can push a button and be aggressive.”

Looking ahead to Sunday’s grand prix, Espargaro feels the only rider who is looking stronger than him after what he saw in the sprint is VR46 Ducati’s Marco Bezzecchi – who was second behind winner Brad Binder.

“I think we have really good pace,” he added. “In Portimao, I was on the limit to follow the guys in front and today I really didn’t see anyone really fast, just Bezzecchi has more speed than anyone.

“If he started first, for sure he was the man.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash

Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash

MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash

MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th

MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th

MotoGP
Argentinian GP

MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Aleix Espargaro More from
Aleix Espargaro
Espargaro insists Aprilia “is not good” in Argentina, despite MotoGP practice sweep

Espargaro insists Aprilia “is not good” in Argentina, despite MotoGP practice sweep

MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Espargaro insists Aprilia “is not good” in Argentina, despite MotoGP practice sweep Espargaro insists Aprilia “is not good” in Argentina, despite MotoGP practice sweep

Espargaro: Marquez should get one-race ban for Oliveira MotoGP crash

Espargaro: Marquez should get one-race ban for Oliveira MotoGP crash

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Espargaro: Marquez should get one-race ban for Oliveira MotoGP crash Espargaro: Marquez should get one-race ban for Oliveira MotoGP crash

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
British GP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Latest news

WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores

WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores

Misc Other rally
Azores Rally

WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores

Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag

Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag

Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation

Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation

Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result

Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.