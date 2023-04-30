Subscribe
Previous / Spanish GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization Next / Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win
MotoGP / Spanish GP Race report

MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race

Francesco Bagnaia fended off Brad Binder in a tense MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix that was red-flagged on the opening lap for an incident involving Fabio Quartararo and Miguel Oliveira.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race

Bagnaia spent much of the 24-lap Spanish GP fighting with the KTM duo of long-time leader Brad Binder and Jack Miller and only moved into the lead on lap 21.

The Ducati rider kept a relentless Binder at bay to score his second grand prix win of the year to retake the lead in the standings after erstwhile championship leader Marco Bezzecchi crashed out.

Sprint race winner Binder and Miller completed the podium to cap off a banner weekend for KTM, while Quartararo was 10th after an eventful afternoon for the Yamaha rider.

The race was red-flagged on the opening lap when Quartararo and RNF Aprilia's Oliveira tangled at Turn 2.

Quartararo made a solid launch from 16th on the grid but found himself hemmed in between Bezzecchi – who had a slide exiting Turn 1 – and Oliveira.

The Frenchman could do nothing to avoid contact with Oliveira, which took both riders down and brought the red flags out as the air fence needed replacing as both riders required medical attention.

Quartararo was able to walk away with just some pain in his leg, but Oliveira had to be taken to the medical centre where he was diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder.

The incident was placed under investigation and Quartararo was deemed to have been at fault, the Frenchman slapped with a long lap penalty as he came to the grid to take the restart.

At the original start, poleman Aleix Espargaro got swamped by both KTMs and the same thing happened at the restart.

Binder grabbed the holeshot from Miller and Pramac's Jorge Martin, with Aprilia's Espargaro shuffled down to fourth ahead of Bagnaia.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing crash

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bagnaia moved ahead of both Espargaro and Martin on the opening lap to occupy a podium spot, while Miller threw his KTM up the inside of Binder at the last corner on the second tour to take the lead.

Binder retaliated on the brakes into Turn 6 on lap four, while Bagnaia would do the same on Miller next time around with an aggressive move that drew the ire of the Australian.

It also copped Bagnaia a one-place demotion from the stewards, who forced the Ducati rider to surrender second to Miller on lap eight.

All of this allowed Binder to take a lead of eight tenths at the start of lap eight, though Miller was able to halve this gap come the end of lap 11.

On lap 15, Bagnaia capitalised on Miller running wide through Turn 12 to take second back and eased through on Binder into the last corner six tours later having used the superior corner speed he had to reel the South African in.

Binder didn't give up his chase over the final laps, but could do nothing to deny Bagnaia victory and a 22-point lead in the championship.

Miller was just 0.898s adrift of Binder in third, with Martin fading 2.8s adrift at the chequered flag in fourth having been in the podium hunt in the first half of the race.

Aleix Espargaro was fifth ahead of VR46 Ducati's Luca Marini, while Dani Pedrosa (KTM) concluded his wildcard outing with a seventh in his first grand prix since Styria 2021.

Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati), Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) and Quartararo rounded out the top 10.

Quartararo served his long lap penalty on lap four, but was forced to take it again when he ran out of penalty loop limits.

He rejoined in 16th after his second run through the long lap lane, but salvaged 10th from team-mate Franco Morbidelli, who served an identical punishment having been deemed to have caused a collision in the sprint race.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was 12th for Gresini from Tech3 GASGAS' Augusto Fernandez, Honda wildcard Stefan Bradl and RNF's Raul Fernandez.

Marc Marquez's Honda injury stand-in Iker Lecuona was 16th, while team-mate Joan Mir and LCR Honda's Alex Rins crashed out.

There were also late tumbles for Bezzecchi and Pramac's Johann Zarco, while Maverick Vinales was forced to retire on the last lap when the chain on his Aprilia broke.

Cla Rider Bike Gap
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati  
2 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 0.221
3 Australia Jack Miller KTM 1.119
4 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1.942
5 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 4.760
6 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 6.329
7 Spain Dani Pedrosa KTM 6.371
8 Spain Alex Marquez Ducati 14.952
9 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 15.692
10 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 15.846
11 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 17.209
12 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 17.911
13 Spain Augusto Fernandez KTM 19.010
14 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 27.294
15 Spain Raúl Fernández Aprilia 36.371
16 Spain Iker Lecuona Honda 36.753
17 Germany Jonas Folger KTM 47.146
  Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia  
  France Johann Zarco Ducati  
  Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati  
  Spain Alex Rins Honda  
  Spain Joan Mir Honda  
  Portugal Miguel Oliveira Aprilia  
View full results
shares
comments

Spanish GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization

Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty

Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty

MotoGP
Spanish GP

Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty

Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win

Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win

MotoGP
Spanish GP

Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

SGT Super GT
Fuji

Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber

Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber

Indy IndyCar
Birmingham

Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber

O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice”

O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice”

Indy IndyCar
Birmingham

O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice” O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice”

Grosjean: Fifth runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much

Grosjean: Fifth runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much

Indy IndyCar
Birmingham

Grosjean: Fifth runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much Grosjean: Fifth runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe