Testing report
MotoGP Sepang Official Testing

MotoGP Sepang test: Alex Marquez fastest on final day as Yamaha returns

Five Ducatis in the top six as the Sepang MotoGP test comes to a conclusion

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Add as a preferred source
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Alex Marquez ended MotoGP’s Sepang pre-season test at the top on Thursday, as Yamaha returned to action after resolving its recent engine concerns.

Gresini rider Marquez set a best time of 1m56.402s on his factory-spec Ducati GP26, comfortably eclipsing Joan Mir’s Wednesday benchmark of 1m56.874s.

His effort was also just a fraction shy of the all-time Sepang record of 1m56.337s, set by Francesco Bagnaia en route to pole position in the 2024 Malaysian Grand Prix.

With Wednesday’s running heavily disrupted  by rain, riders wasted little time heading out in the morning session, making the most of favourable track conditions to bank their soft-tyre time attacks early.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was the first rider of the day to dip into the 1m56s, with the younger Marquez going quicker shortly afterwards.

With attention soon switching to sprint simulations as the temperature soared at Sepang, Marquez’s lap time remained unbeaten at the end of the day, with the 29-year-old also setting the fastest average time of any rider over long runs.

Ducati looked set to lock out the top four positions on the final day, but Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi spoiled the party for the Borgo Panigale marque with just 15 minutes remaining in the session, jumping to second place with a 1m56.526s.

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Dorna

This pushed VR46’s Di Giannantonio to third place, ahead of the factory Ducatis of Marc Marquez and Bagnaia.

Reigning world champion Marquez suffered an early crash at Turn 1 but rebounded to set a time of 1m56.789s, just four thousandths of a second slower than Di Giannantonio. The Spaniard completed his time attack much later in the morning session, when the track was much hotter and hence less favourable for peak performance.

Bagnaia carried on his improved form into Thursday to finish fifth, with VR46 rider Franco Morbidelli ending up just behind in sixth on last year’s GP25.

Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez was next up in seventh, while Pedro Acosta led KTM’s charge in eighth place. Mir was ninth aboard the fastest Honda, while Tech3’s Enea Bastianini rounded out the top 10.

Yamaha returned to action after completing an investigation into the engine issue that caused Fabio Quartararo to stop on track on Tuesday. The Iwata-based brand had made a precautionary decision to skip Wednesday’s running as it worked to ensure its new V4 engine was safe for running. 

With Quartararo absent due to an injury he picked up in a crash on Tuesday, his team-mate Rins led the Japanese manufacturer’s charge, finishing 12th and more than a second off the pace.

Pramac rookie Toprak Razgatlioglu was 18th on the new M1, one position ahead of the only other newcomer on the grid, LCR’s Diogo Moreira.

Sepang MotoGP test - Day 3 results:

pos. Rider team time/gap
1

Spain A. Márquez

 Gresini Racing 1:56.402
2

Italy Mr. Bezzecchi

 Aprilia Racing +0.124
3

Italy F. Di Giannantonio

 VR46 Racing Team +0.383
4

Spain M. Márquez

 Ducati Team +0.387
5

Italy P. Bagnaia

 Ducati Team +0.527
6

Italy F. Morbidelli

 VR46 Racing Team +0.728
7

Spain R. Fernández

 Trackhouse MotoGP Team +0.843
8

Spain P. Acosta

 KTM Factory Racing +0.851
9

Spain J. Mir

 Honda HRC +0.866
10

Italy E. Bastianini

 KTM Tech3 +0.888
11

Japan A. Ogura

 Trackhouse MotoGP Team +0.924
12 Spain A. Rins Yamaha MotoGP Team +1.178
13

South Africa B. Binder

 KTM Factory Racing +1.188
14

Spain M. Viñales

 KTM Tech3 +1.197
15 France J. Zarco Honda LCR +1.199
16

Italy L. Marini

 Honda HRC +1.403
17 Australia J. Miller Pramac Yamaha +1.754
18 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Yamaha +1.924
19 Brazil D. Moreira LCR Team +2.074
20 Italy L. Savadori Aprilia Racing +2.500
21

Spain A. Fernández

 Yamaha Factory Racing +2.876
-

Italy A. Dovizioso

 Yamaha Factory Racing -

Photos from Sepang test - Day 3

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Pramac Racing bike detail

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Augusto Fernandez, Pramac Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Team LCR Honda swingarm detail

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Luca Marini, Honda HRC after his crash

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing bike detail

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Augusto Fernandez, Pramac Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Practice start

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Red Bull KTM Tech 3 bike detail

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
MotoGP
49
