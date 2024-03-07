All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
MotoGP Qatar GP

MotoGP secures new television rights in the US

MotoGP has announced on the eve of the 2024 season that it has secured new television rights for TNT to broadcast live coverage of the series in America.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Race start

Race start

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Motorsport Business

Covers industry-related stories

The new MotoGP season begins this weekend with the Qatar Grand Prix, as Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia embarks on a campaign to defend his title for a second time.

America is a major market for MotoGP promoter Dorna Sports, with it welcoming former NBA chief Dan Rossomondo as chief commercial officer last year.

In 2024, MotoGP will also feature an American-owned team on the grid, with Trackhouse Racing expanding its NASCAR operation to compete as Aprilia's satellite squad with Miguel Oliveira.

As MotoGP pushes to gain a further foothold in the United States, it announced on Thursday afternoon that it has partnered with TNT Sports – part of Warner Bros Discovery - to broadcast the entire 2024 season across the country.

In a statement released by MotoGP, it says "truTV and Max's B/R Sports Add-On will show every race of this record-breaking MotoGP season live, including top quality pre-race coverage.

"Max's B/R Sports Add-On will also stream every session for every grand prix class across all three days of track activity, including the MotoGP qualifying shootout and the grand prix races for Moto2 and Moto3."

Race start

Race start

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rossomondo branded this a "major step for MotoGP in the US", stating: "MotoGP is the most exciting racing in the world.

"We are thrilled that our riders and teams will be showcased by Warner Bros Discovery.

"This major step for MotoGP in the US will be embraced by our loyal fans and attract a new audience who will quickly fall in love with our sport."

MotoGP will visit America on the weekend of 12-14 April for the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin.

Austin has been a mainstay on the calendar since it joined in 2013, only missing one year in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. In 2013, MotoGP went to America three times, with races in Austin, Laguna Seca and Indianapolis.

When Laguna fell off the calendar after 2013, MotoGP continued to stage two rounds in the country until 2015.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Quartararo yet to have "proper talks" about new MotoGP contract
Next article Acosta: Beating Marquez early win record is impossible on MotoGP debut

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin tops first practice as rookie Acosta stars

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin tops first practice as rookie Acosta stars

MotoGP
Qatar GP
MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin tops first practice as rookie Acosta stars MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin tops first practice as rookie Acosta stars
Bagnaia: New Ducati MotoGP deal “important” to focus on 2024 title defence

Bagnaia: New Ducati MotoGP deal “important” to focus on 2024 title defence

MotoGP
Qatar GP
Bagnaia: New Ducati MotoGP deal “important” to focus on 2024 title defence Bagnaia: New Ducati MotoGP deal “important” to focus on 2024 title defence
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Saudi Arabian GP: F1 team-mates' qualifying duels

Saudi Arabian GP: F1 team-mates' qualifying duels

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Saudi Arabian GP: F1 team-mates' qualifying duels Saudi Arabian GP: F1 team-mates' qualifying duels
Verstappen was reminded of 2021 Saudi lap wipeout with latest F1 pole

Verstappen was reminded of 2021 Saudi lap wipeout with latest F1 pole

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Verstappen was reminded of 2021 Saudi lap wipeout with latest F1 pole Verstappen was reminded of 2021 Saudi lap wipeout with latest F1 pole
F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole

F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen grabs pole by 0.3s from Leclerc

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen grabs pole by 0.3s from Leclerc

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen grabs pole by 0.3s from Leclerc F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen grabs pole by 0.3s from Leclerc

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global