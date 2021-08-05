Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Valentino Rossi announces retirement from MotoGP Next / Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’
MotoGP News

MotoGP riders pay tribute to 'Michael Jordan of bikes' Valentino Rossi

By:

Leading MotoGP riders have paid tribute to the retiring Valentino Rossi, with reigning world champion Joan Mir calling him “the Michael Jordan of motorbikes”.

MotoGP riders pay tribute to 'Michael Jordan of bikes' Valentino Rossi

On Thursday, nine-time grand prix world champion Rossi announced he will retire from MotoGP at the end of the 2021 campaign after 26 seasons in the world championship.

Much of the current grid grew up watching Rossi race and have regularly cited him as their idol and reference in MotoGP.

Ahead of this weekend's Styrian Grand Prix, the paddock paid tribute to the veteran Italian following his retirement announcement.

When asked for his thoughts on Rossi, Suzuki rider Mir likened him to basketball legend Jordan in that he transcends the sport which made him famous.

"There was a question that one journalist was asking him, if he feels like Michael Jordan on basketball, and for sure he's the Michael Jordan of the motorbikes," Mir said.

"It will be difficult to repeat another Valentino Rossi in history.

"So, wishing him a lot of luck and hoping to see him in the next seasons around the paddock."

Fabio Quartararo, who replaced Rossi at the factory Yamaha squad this season, added: "It's hard to believe, to be honest.

"Rossi was already a two-time world champion before I was born and to think that he won't be with us next year is sad.

"Valentino is the rider who made me want to come to MotoGP, I waited hours and hours at the tracks to get his autograph when I was a kid, he is still my idol now and he is still a legend."

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Retired three-time MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow will be Rossi's teammate for the next three races at Petronas SRT as Franco Morbidelli's injury replacement, having been Rossi's Yamaha stablemate at Tech3 in 2013.

The Briton praised the impact Rossi has had on motorcycle racing, saying: "To come back is a great story and to do it as Rossi's teammate is an even bigger story.

"I've watched Rossi since I was a kid and I always enjoyed watching him race, when I came here he was at Yamaha and I got to share a lot of things with him.

"It was a lot of fun to be able to race with him, wherever you go in the world if you say you are a rider and they don't understand you just name Valentino and they quickly know what you are talking about.

"Everyone loves him and his motivation to go fast is unbelievable, his mentality is an example to everyone, it's been fantastic to be with him over the years."

Rossi's former Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales added: "For me Rossi was a reference point when I was a kid and I started to feel the passion for motorbikes when I saw him in his victories and celebrations.

"Sharing a team with Rossi gave me the opportunity to learn, he has been a reference point for me since I was four years old, but we have to thank him for what he has done, for being an inspiration and a motivation to continue.

"It has been a good fortune to share a team and fight with him, and especially in the events where we met in Malaysia or Thailand.

"Off the track he is a great person, he is at the top and he is the greatest of all time. It's sad, but he has won a lot and we have to be grateful to him."

shares
comments
Valentino Rossi announces retirement from MotoGP

Previous article

Valentino Rossi announces retirement from MotoGP

Next article

Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’

Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi announces retirement from MotoGP

1 h
2
MotoGP

MotoGP riders pay tribute to 'Michael Jordan of bikes' Valentino Rossi

23 min
3
MotoGP

Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’

12 min
4
Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

5 h
5
Formula 1

What Alpine found to turn around Ocon's F1 slump

7 h
Latest news
Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’
MotoGP

Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’

12m
MotoGP riders pay tribute to 'Michael Jordan of bikes' Valentino Rossi
MotoGP

MotoGP riders pay tribute to 'Michael Jordan of bikes' Valentino Rossi

23m
Valentino Rossi announces retirement from MotoGP
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi announces retirement from MotoGP

1 h
Marc Marquez: Simone Biles 'showed what athletes really feel sometimes'
MotoGP

Marc Marquez: Simone Biles 'showed what athletes really feel sometimes'

1 h
Valentino Rossi protege Marco Bezzecchi set for SRT MotoGP move
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi protege Marco Bezzecchi set for SRT MotoGP move

6 h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Beirer - Pedrosa wanting to race again is 'a huge compliment' 00:37
MotoGP
7 h

MotoGP: Beirer - Pedrosa wanting to race again is 'a huge compliment'

MotoGP: Crutchlow returns for three races with Yamaha 00:43
MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021

MotoGP: Crutchlow returns for three races with Yamaha

MotoGP: Espargaro says Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia tests 00:43
MotoGP
Jul 26, 2021

MotoGP: Espargaro says Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia tests

MotoGP: Ducati “needs to make a step” to fight for the 2021 title 00:54
MotoGP
Jul 23, 2021

MotoGP: Ducati “needs to make a step” to fight for the 2021 title

MotoGP: Zarco 'can't rest' even if 2021 'better than expected' 01:06
MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021

MotoGP: Zarco 'can't rest' even if 2021 'better than expected'

More from
Lewis Duncan
Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’ Styrian GP
MotoGP

Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’

Valentino Rossi announces retirement from MotoGP
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi announces retirement from MotoGP

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Prime
MotoGP

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Valentino Rossi More from
Valentino Rossi
Why it's not unreasonable for Rossi to stay in MotoGP with VR46
MotoGP

Why it's not unreasonable for Rossi to stay in MotoGP with VR46

Quartararo: Replacing Rossi at Yamaha "huge responsibility"
MotoGP

Quartararo: Replacing Rossi at Yamaha "huge responsibility"

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Trending Today

Valentino Rossi announces retirement from MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi announces retirement from MotoGP

MotoGP riders pay tribute to 'Michael Jordan of bikes' Valentino Rossi
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP riders pay tribute to 'Michael Jordan of bikes' Valentino Rossi

Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

What Alpine found to turn around Ocon's F1 slump
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Alpine found to turn around Ocon's F1 slump

Ferrari: Sainz right to question strategy during Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Sainz right to question strategy during Hungarian GP

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

Marc Marquez: Simone Biles 'showed what athletes really feel sometimes'
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez: Simone Biles 'showed what athletes really feel sometimes'

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Prime

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it.

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet Prime

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Prime

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings.

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Prime

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday, Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as Oriol Puigdemont writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012.

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Prime

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021

Latest news

Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’

MotoGP riders pay tribute to 'Michael Jordan of bikes' Valentino Rossi
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP riders pay tribute to 'Michael Jordan of bikes' Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi announces retirement from MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi announces retirement from MotoGP

Marc Marquez: Simone Biles 'showed what athletes really feel sometimes'
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez: Simone Biles 'showed what athletes really feel sometimes'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.