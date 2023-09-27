MotoGP reveals record 22-round calendar for 2024
MotoGP has revealed its calendar for the 2024 season, which is due to begin on 10 March and take in a record 22 rounds, including a second attempt at Kazakhstan.
The schedule had already been announced to begin on 10 March with the Qatar Grand Prix, which returns to the season-opening slot having been moved to November in 2023 due to track updates earlier this year.
MotoGP will then head to Europe for the Portuguese GP – which opened the 2022 calendar – before the Argentina GP on 7 April.
As was the case this season, Argentina is back-to-back with the Americas GP at COTA on 14 April, before the championship heads back to Europe for the Spanish GP on 28 April.
Next year will see the return of all four Spanish venues, after Aragon was benched for the 2022 season, and so no rotation of the Iberian events will take place.
The French GP is on 12 May followed by the Catalan GP on 26 May, which is back-to-back with the Italian GP at Mugello on 2 June.
The European run is interrupted by the second attempt to stage the inaugural Kazakhstan GP at the Sokol circuit.
MotoGP had hoped to race in the country in July of this year, but cancelled the event as the circuit would not be ready on time.
The Dutch GP will take place on 30 June followed by the German GP on 7 July, before a three-week summer.
The second half of the season resumes on 4 August with the British GP at Silverstone, with the Austrian GP taking place on 18 August.
The next back-to-back of the year starts on 1 September with the return of the Aragon GP, which was taken off the schedule this year, and the San Marino GP on 8 September.
Kazakhstan track for 2023 MotoGP season
Photo by: MotoGP
Despite suggestions the Indian GP would be pushed back to October following this year’s inaugural running of the event, the second edition will take place on 22 September.
It forms the first of a triple-header with Indonesia (29 September) and Japan (6 October).
A week off is followed by the next triple-header of Australia (20 October), Thailand (27 October) and Malaysia (3 November).
The championship concludes on 17 November with the Valencia GP. Pre-season testing in 2024 begins on 6-8 February in Malaysia, followed by two days in Qatar on 19-20 February.
Disappointingly, 11 MotoGP rounds will clash with Formula 1 events next season – with timezone clashes for F1 Monaco and MotoGP Barcelona; F1 Austria and MotoGP Assen and F1 Italy and MotoGP Aragon.
MotoGP has also confirmed that the new Balaton Park track in Hungary has been added to the reserve list, subject to the venue receiving homologation.
Full 2024 MotoGP calendar:
10 March – Qatar GP
24 March – Portugal GP
07 April – Argentina GP
14 April – Americas GP
28 April – Spanish GP
12 May – French GP
26 May – Catalan GP
2 June – Italian GP
16 June – Kazakhstan GP
30 June – Dutch GP
7 July – German GP
4 August – British GP
18 August – Austrian GP
1 September – Aragon GP
8 September – San Marino GP
22 September – India GP
29 September – Indonesia GP
6 October – Japanese GP
20 October – Australian GP
27 October – Thailand GP
3 November – Malaysian GP
17 November – Valencia GP
F1 and MotoGP 2024 date clashes
9 March – F1 Saudi Arabia (Saturday race) and Qatar MotoGP
24 March – F1 Australia and MotoGP Portugal
7 April – F1 Japan and MotoGP Argentina
26 May – F1 Monaco and MotoGP Catalunya
30 June – F1 Austria and MotoGP Assen
7 July – F1 UK and MotoGP Germany
1 September – F1 Italy and MotoGP Aragon
22 September – F1 Singapore and MotoGP India
20 October – F1 Austin and MotoGP Australia
27 October – F1 Mexico and MotoGP Thailand
3 November – F1 Brazil and MotoGP Malaysia
Why Honda MotoGP team wouldn't block Marc Marquez's exit
Terminal heat issues cause for concern at Aprilia in MotoGP flyaways
Latest news
NASCAR 2023 Talladega II schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR 2023 Talladega II schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Talladega II schedule, entry list, and how to watch
North Wilkesboro to be repaved ahead of 2024 All-Star Race
North Wilkesboro to be repaved ahead of 2024 All-Star Race North Wilkesboro to be repaved ahead of 2024 All-Star Race
Rovanpera focused on Evans head-to-head, not WRC victory in Chile
Rovanpera focused on Evans head-to-head, not WRC victory in Chile Rovanpera focused on Evans head-to-head, not WRC victory in Chile
Mercedes: W14 upgrades still worth it despite new F1 car direction in 2024
Mercedes: W14 upgrades still worth it despite new F1 car direction in 2024 Mercedes: W14 upgrades still worth it despite new F1 car direction in 2024
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.