Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Espargaro didn’t enjoy risks for “crazy” Catalan MotoGP pole lap Next / 2022 Barcelona MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP / Catalan GP News

MotoGP riders brace for “race of survival” in Catalan GP

Francesco Bagnaia feels polesitter Aleix Espargaro remains favourite for victory at the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix but expects all riders to suffer in a “race of survival” over tyre management.

Haydn Cobb
By:
MotoGP riders brace for “race of survival” in Catalan GP
Listen to this article

The Ducati rider missed out on pole position to Espargaro by 0.031s, but already anticipates the Barcelona race to be a different challenge due to the hot and slippery track conditions in the high temperatures, which will make tyre conservation over the race distance the key test.

Aprilia’s Espargaro demonstrated eye-catching race pace in practice, while topping three of the four practice sessions, as his RS-GP bike could find better mechanical grip in the conditions compared to his rivals.

While Bagnaia doesn’t believe there’s a huge deficit in outright pace, he predicts the major challenge will be to sustain a strong pace over a race distance without suffering a drastic rear tyre performance drop.

“I don’t know how to beat him [Espargaro], but I think that the key will be to be smart with the rear tyre for the whole race,” Bagnaia, who has won two of the last three races, said. “It is true that you can go fast in the first laps but then you have to be constant until the finish of the race and if you push at the start you can’t be constant until the finish of the race.

“It will be a race of survival because you have to be very, very smart on acceleration.

“We did different work compared to the others in FP4 to see if the tyre would be OK and I am quite happy with the result of FP4 of my pace.”

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo agreed with Bagnaia’s assessment and also feels he has the speed to fight for the win, but is wary of making his rear tyre last the distance.

“I think we have the potential and we have the speed, we are not the only one to have the speed, but I feel we have the potential [too],” Quartararo, who starts the Catalan GP from third place, said.

“Everybody knows here how critical is the tyre consumption, the rear grip, and after Moto2 [race] we know that in the past there is always less grip, but everybody is ready for it so I think everyone has a clear idea how to manage the rear tyre.”

Despite dominating the race weekend so far, just as he did in Argentina when he secured a breakthrough pole position and victory back in April, Espargaro doesn’t feel direct comparisons can be made in Barcelona because of the different track conditions which won’t allow him to exploit the same advantages in the race.

“It is different to Argentina, there it was not easy, it is never easy in MotoGP, but I had some margin with my rivals, I was little bit faster,” he explained.

“Here I am struggling like them because this track with this lack of grip it is very difficult to go fast. It is not a matter of how fast you go, in FP4 I could go with the medium tyre 1m39.5s but then you destroy the tyre and you are done.

“So, to understand the limit and the tyre consumption is not as easy here, as in Argentina you could push whatever you wanted and the tyre was not a problem. It is not like that here.

“Starting from pole tomorrow will help but it is going to be a very difficult race.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Espargaro didn’t enjoy risks for “crazy” Catalan MotoGP pole lap
Previous article

Espargaro didn’t enjoy risks for “crazy” Catalan MotoGP pole lap
Next article

2022 Barcelona MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

2022 Barcelona MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
Haydn Cobb More from
Haydn Cobb
Slow pitstop made Leclerc's "life much more difficult" in Canadian GP Canadian GP
Formula 1

Slow pitstop made Leclerc's "life much more difficult" in Canadian GP

Alonso went “all in” for F1 front row lap in Canada qualifying Canadian GP
Formula 1

Alonso went “all in” for F1 front row lap in Canada qualifying

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime
Formula Regional European Championship

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

Espargaro "lost a victory" in Quartararo Assen MotoGP clash
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro "lost a victory" in Quartararo Assen MotoGP clash

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race

Bagnaia was “terrified” of crashing out again in Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia was “terrified” of crashing out again in Assen MotoGP race

Quartararo laments “stupid rookie mistake” after Assen MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo laments “stupid rookie mistake” after Assen MotoGP crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.