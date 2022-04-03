Tickets Subscribe
Argentina MotoGP: Aleix Espargaro scores historic Aprilia win
MotoGP / Argentinian GP News

2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: Full race results

Aleix Espargaro made history in the Argentina Grand Prix as he gave Aprilia its first MotoGP victory and scored his first win.

Lewis Duncan
By:
2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: Full race results
Listen to this article

2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: Race results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Interval
1 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 25 41'36.198  
2 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 25 41'37.005 0.807
3 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 25 41'37.528 0.523
4 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 25 41'38.029 0.501
5 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 25 41'42.038 4.009
6 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 25 41'42.390 0.352
7 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 25 41'42.738 0.348
8 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 25 41'46.413 3.675
9 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 25 41'48.820 2.407
10 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 25 41'49.185 0.365
11 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 25 41'50.160 0.975
12 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 25 41'50.200 0.040
13 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 25 41'50.654 0.454
14 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 25 41'51.096 0.442
15 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 25 41'59.670 8.574
16 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 25 42'02.060 2.390
17 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 25 42'04.909 2.849
18 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 25 42'04.982 0.073
19 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 25 42'08.141 3.159
20 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 22 42'57.640 3 Laps
  Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 22 37'02.767  
  Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 14 23'21.258 8 Laps
  Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 7 12'20.876 7 Laps
  France Johann Zarco Ducati 5 8'26.957 2 Laps
View full results

What happened in the 2022 MotoGP Argentina GP?

Making his 200th premier class start and 283rd grand prix start in total, Espargaro battled with and fended off Pramac’s Jorge Martin to convert Aprilia’s first modern era pole to its maiden win. 

All six manufacturers have now won races in MotoGP on the current grid, while Espargaro sets the record for the most starts before his first grand prix victory. 

Espargaro now also leads the championship by seven points after an unpredictable opening three rounds which have seen three different winners and nine different podium finishers. 

Martin held onto second for his first podium of the year, while Alex Rins closed in on the lead battle in third for both his and Suzuki’s first rostrum of the 2022 campaign. 

Joan Mir was fourth on the second of the Suzukis, while Francesco Bagnaia came from 13th to fifth on his factory Ducati. 

He beat KTM’s Brad Binder, while the top 10 was completed by Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales, reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo, VR46 rookie Marco Bezzecchi and former championship leader Enea Bastianini (Gresini).

2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: Fastest laps

Cla Rider Bike Lap Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 11 1'39.375     174.104
2 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 17 1'39.443 0.068 0.068 173.985
3 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 16 1'39.451 0.076 0.008 173.971
4 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 8 1'39.453 0.078 0.002 173.967
5 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 24 1'39.505 0.130 0.052 173.876
6 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 13 1'39.514 0.139 0.009 173.860
7 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 5 1'39.522 0.147 0.008 173.846
8 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 12 1'39.574 0.199 0.052 173.756
9 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 16 1'39.600 0.225 0.026 173.710
10 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 13 1'39.611 0.236 0.011 173.691
11 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 21 1'39.749 0.374 0.138 173.451
12 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 16 1'39.773 0.398 0.024 173.409
13 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 3 1'39.825 0.450 0.052 173.319
14 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 14 1'39.852 0.477 0.027 173.272
15 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 17 1'39.905 0.530 0.053 173.180
16 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 18 1'39.908 0.533 0.003 173.175
17 France Johann Zarco Ducati 5 1'40.032 0.657 0.124 172.960
18 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 5 1'40.043 0.668 0.011 172.941
19 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 18 1'40.116 0.741 0.073 172.815
20 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 8 1'40.118 0.743 0.002 172.812
21 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 12 1'40.127 0.752 0.009 172.796
22 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 11 1'40.209 0.834 0.082 172.655
23 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 22 1'40.289 0.914 0.080 172.517
24 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 20 1'40.452 1.077 0.163 172.237
View full results
Argentina MotoGP: Aleix Espargaro scores historic Aprilia win Argentinian GP
MotoGP

Argentina MotoGP: Aleix Espargaro scores historic Aprilia win

2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results Termas de Rio Hondo
Moto2

2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Argentinian GP Prime
MotoGP

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

Latest news

Argentinian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
MotoGP MotoGP

Argentinian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Quartararo fears Aprilia breakaway in Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo fears Aprilia breakaway in Argentina MotoGP

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Prime

Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Prime

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Enea Bastianini etched himself into the history books as MotoGP’s newest winner with a stunning ride to victory in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. He has pricked the ears of a number of rivals and can prove to be a real menace in the early races of 2022

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2022
How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar Prime

How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar

Enea Bastianini's victory in the Qatar Grand Prix was good and bad news for Ducati. The Italian's breakthrough win on a year-old Gresini bike, and the sluggishness exhibited by the 2022 models, suggests that Ducati has failed to take advantage of having a third of the MotoGP grid and leaves it with issues to resolve

MotoGP
Mar 7, 2022
