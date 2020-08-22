MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?

The Red Bull Ring is a track that suits the strengths of the Ducati package, as validated by Andrea Dovizoso's fine victory in the Austrian GP last weekend.

However, the Ducatis were beaten by Maverick Vinales in qualifying, the Yamaha rider edging Jack Miller by 0.068s to claim pole.

Yamahas could be in the fight for pole position once again, with Vinales and Fabio Quartararo the two favourites to stage an upset.

But both Miller and Dovizioso would be keen to start on the front row and ensure a clean sweep of Ducati wins at the Austrian venue.

What time does qualifying for the Styrian MotoGP start?

Q1 will begin at 2:10pm local time (CEST) on Saturday, followed by the pole-deciding Q2 at 2:35pm. Each session lasts 15 minutes.

Date : Saturday, 22nd August 2020

Start time : 2:10pm CEST / 1:10pm BST / 8:10am ET / 5:10am PT / 5:40pm IST / 9:10pm JST / 10:10pm AEST



Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch qualifying?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

America

USA: NBCSN

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Sport TV

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceanica

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service, where users can watch every qualifying and race live. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

Weather forecast for Spielberg

There is a 90% chance of rain on Saturday.