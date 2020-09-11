MotoGP
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
MotoGP / San Marino GP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the San Marino GP?

By:

Misano will host the first of its two MotoGP races this weekend. Here's how you can watch qualifying for the San Marino Grand Prix on September 12.

MotoGP qualifying sessions have proved to be incredibly unpredictable this year, with four different riders taking pole position in the first five rounds.

Fabio Quartararo is the only rider to have been on pole twice year, both at the Jerez circuit at the start of the season, but has seen his form dwindle in recent weeks - with a 10th-place finish in Styria qualifying the lowest point of his campaign so far.

KTM riders, meanwhile, will be optimistic of a strong result after Pol Espargaro put the Austrian outfit on pole position at the previous round at the Red Bull Ring.

The pressure will be on Yamaha and Honda following an underwhelming start to the season for the two Japanese manufacturers.

What time does qualifying for the San Marino MotoGP start? 

Q1 will begin at 2:10pm local time (CEST), followed by the pole-deciding Q2 at 2:35pm. Each session will last 15 minutes. 

  • Date: Saturday, September 12, 2020 
  • Start time: 2:10pm CEST / 1:10pm BST / 8:10am ET / 5:10am PT / 5:40pm IST / 9:10pm JST / 10:10pm AEST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch qualifying?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Sport TV
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceanica

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service, where users can watch every qualifying and race live. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

Weather forecast for Misano

There is zero chance of rain at Misano on Saturday. According to the forecast, the minimum temperature will be 19C and maximum temperature will be 27C. 

Crutchlow says right arm is a “disaster” after surgery

Crutchlow says right arm is a “disaster” after surgery
Series MotoGP
Event San Marino GP
Author Rachit Thukral

