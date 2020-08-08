MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Czech GP?
Following a short break, MotoGP will return to action on August 7-9 at Brno. Here's how you can watch the Czech Grand Prix qualifying in your country.
Fabio Quartararo has been the star of the season so far and few would bet against the Frenchman taking a third pole position astride his Petronas Yamaha.
Quartararo’s life has been made easier by the absence of reigning world champion Marc Marquez, who has been forced to miss the race after undergoing a second surgery earlier in the week.
Factory Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales could emerge as Quartararo’s main challenger in qualifying, while the Ducatis could also be in the mix.
LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami topped the first practice session on Friday, continuing the form he has shown in the early part of the season, with Suzuki's Joan Mir second and KTM rider Pol Espargaro completing the top three.
Quartararo didn't set a competitive lap in FP1, but comfortably topped the second session in the afternoon, ahead of his Petronas teammate Franco Morbidelli. Miguel Oliveira was an impressive third for Tech 3 KTM.
What time does qualifying for the Czech MotoGP start?
Q1 will begin at 2:10pm local time (CEST), followed by the all-important Q2 at 2:35pm.
- Date: Saturday, 8th August 2020
- Start time: 2:10pm CEST / 1:10pm BST / 8:10am ET / 5:10am PT / 5:40pm IST / 9:10pm JST / 10:10pm AEST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
How can I watch qualifying?
Europe:
- Spain: DAZN
- UK: BT Sport
- France: Canal+
- Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
- Italy: Sky Sport
- Hungary: Spiler TV
- Netherlands: Eurosport
Asia:
- Japan: G+/Hulu
- Thailand: PPTV
- India: Eurosport
- Indonesia: Trans 7
- Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
America
- USA: NBCSN (live)
- Canada: DAZN
- Brazil: Sport TV
- Argentina: ESPN+
Oceanica
- Australia: Fox Sports
- New Zealand: Sky TV
Can I stream qualifying?
MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service, where users can watch every qualifying and race live. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.
Weather forecast for Brno
The Czech GP qualifying will take place in dry conditions, with temperature peaking at 31C in the afternoon.
