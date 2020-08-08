MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Czech GP?

Fabio Quartararo has been the star of the season so far and few would bet against the Frenchman taking a third pole position astride his Petronas Yamaha.

Quartararo’s life has been made easier by the absence of reigning world champion Marc Marquez, who has been forced to miss the race after undergoing a second surgery earlier in the week.

Factory Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales could emerge as Quartararo’s main challenger in qualifying, while the Ducatis could also be in the mix.

LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami topped the first practice session on Friday, continuing the form he has shown in the early part of the season, with Suzuki's Joan Mir second and KTM rider Pol Espargaro completing the top three.

Quartararo didn't set a competitive lap in FP1, but comfortably topped the second session in the afternoon, ahead of his Petronas teammate Franco Morbidelli. Miguel Oliveira was an impressive third for Tech 3 KTM.

What time does qualifying for the Czech MotoGP start?

Q1 will begin at 2:10pm local time (CEST), followed by the all-important Q2 at 2:35pm.

Date : Saturday, 8th August 2020

Start time : 2:10pm CEST / 1:10pm BST / 8:10am ET / 5:10am PT / 5:40pm IST / 9:10pm JST / 10:10pm AEST



Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch qualifying?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

America

USA: NBCSN (live)

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Sport TV

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceanica

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service, where users can watch every qualifying and race live. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

Weather forecast for Brno

The Czech GP qualifying will take place in dry conditions, with temperature peaking at 31C in the afternoon.