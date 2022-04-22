Tickets Subscribe
Nakagami feeling "extra pressure" to save MotoGP ride
MotoGP / Portugal GP Practice report

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Marquez tops wet FP1 by dominant margin

Honda’s Marc Marquez topped a wet first practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix by a dominant margin as MotoGP marks its return to Europe.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Portuguese GP: Marquez tops wet FP1 by dominant margin
Listen to this article

MotoGP last visited the Algarve International Circuit near Portimao in November for the second of two races at the venue in 2021, but picking up where the riders left off was impossible as rain lashed the track ahead of FP1.

With conditions set to be similarly damp throughout the weekend, the circuit was busy from the get-go when the 45-minute session was given the green light.

Marc Marquez set the early pace with a 1m57.025s, though this would quickly be whittled down as the field grew more confident in the conditions.

After 15 minutes of running, Ducati’s Jack Miller had taken over at the top of the standings with a 1m51.437s, having taken over from his teammate and November’s Algarve GP winner Francesco Bagnaia.

Just seconds after Miller had gone top, the conditions had claimed its first victim in LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami.

The Japanese rider suffered an odd crash exiting the fast Craig Jones corner at Turn 9, with both Nakagami and his stricken Honda sliding up the hill to Turn 10.

He was unharmed in the crash and made it back out on his second RC213V, though the incident briefly left some debris on the way into Turn 10 – though only required a yellow flag to clear, rather than a session stoppage.

A couple of minutes after Nakagami’s crash, his factory Honda counterpart Marc Marquez returned to the top of the order with a 1m51.219s.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

On his cooldown lap back into pitlane following that effort, the six-time world champion almost joined the crash list when he ran onto the wet grass at Turn 13 unaware as he looked behind him to check for oncoming traffic.

Marquez’s benchmark would stand for around another 10 minutes, when VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi went top with a 1m51.136s.

With eight minutes remaining, the wet conditions claimed its next victim as Miller slid off his factory Ducati at the Turn 8 right-hander.

The incident proved minor, however, and Miller would be back on track promptly to complete the session.

Marquez returned to the top of the order with four minutes to go with a 1m51.041s, and though Suzuki’s Joan Mir would briefly snatch first away from him with his final effort of 1m51.031s, the Honda rider fired in a 1m50.666s at the death to end FP1 fastest of all.

Mir – who scored his first MotoGP front row at Portimao last November - was cast a decent distance adrift in second by close to four tenths, while Bezzecchi completed the top three on his 2021-spec Ducati.

Pramac’s Johann Zarco was the leading GP22 Ducati runner in fourth ahead of home hero Miguel Oliveira on the factory KTM and Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales.

Jorge Martin (Pramac) led Bagnaia, while Miller was ninth at the chequered flag following his earlier spill.

LCR Honda’s Alex Marquez completed the top 10 ahead of KTM’s Brad Binder and Luca Marini on the sister VR46 Ducati – though the Italian did have a crash at Turn 8 late in the session.

Championship leader Enea Bastianini – who struggled in the wet race in Indonesia in March – was a low-key 14th at the end of FP1 behind Tech3 KTM rookie Remy Gardner, while Nakagami headed Argentina race winner Aleix Espargaro on the other Aprilia in 15th.

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo – who was second in the wet Indonesia race – was 1.3s off the pace down in 18th behind the other factory Honda of Pol Espargaro, while Quartararo’s factory Yamaha team-mate Franco Morbidelli was 19th ahead of the sister Suzuki of Alex Rins.

Aprilia is fielding Lorenzo Savadori as a wildcard this weekend and the Italian completed the 25-rider field, 3.594s off the pace.

FP2 for the 2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix gets underway at 2:10pm local time.

Results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'50.666  
2 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'51.031 0.365
3 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'51.136 0.470
4 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'51.170 0.504
5 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'51.223 0.557
6 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'51.309 0.643
7 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'51.343 0.677
8 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'51.387 0.721
9 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'51.437 0.771
10 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'51.648 0.982
11 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'51.659 0.993
12 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'51.709 1.043
13 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 1'51.820 1.154
14 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'51.847 1.181
15 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'51.881 1.215
16 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'51.958 1.292
17 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'52.001 1.335
18 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'52.061 1.395
19 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'52.072 1.406
20 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'52.079 1.413
21 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 1'52.258 1.592
22 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'52.286 1.620
23 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'52.881 2.215
24 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'54.029 3.363
25 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1'54.260 3.594
View full results
Nakagami feeling "extra pressure" to save MotoGP ride
Previous article

Nakagami feeling "extra pressure" to save MotoGP ride
Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
