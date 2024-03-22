MotoGP Portuguese GP: Marquez tops opening practice in dusty conditions
Gresini Ducati rider Marc Marquez topped the opening practice session for the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix as sandy conditions affected the Algarve track.
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Heavy overnight rain left the Portuguese circuit covered in sand and dust for the start of Friday’s track action, with the first Moto3 practiced red-flagged and then canned due to the conditions.
Things improved enough for the first Moto2 session to run to schedule, followed by the the opening 45-minute practice for the MotoGP class .
However, lap times were over three seconds off the lap record from last year, leading to a largely unrepresentative session.
Marquez, two weeks on from a solid Ducati debut, led the times after firing in a 1m40.484s on his final flying lap on his Gresini-run GP23.
The eight-time grand prix world champion sat atop the times at various points of FP1 as he continues his adaptation to the Ducati, with Marquez admitting coming into this weekend that he would be “starting from zero” again.
He led the way by 0.165 seconds from Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales, who is carrying a mild illness into the Portuguese GP.
The factory KTM duo of Brad Binder and Jack Miller followed in third and fourth, while Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli completed the top five.
Miller set the initial pace in the session on his factory RC16 with a 1m46.870s, which was almost 10s off the pole time from last season at the Algarve International Circuit.
As the riders swept the dust off the racing line, lap times would fall, with the top spot changing hands frequently as a result.
Marquez’s 1m40.484s would end up as the fastest effort, with 1m37.226s the reference pole time from last year set by the Spaniard on a Honda.
Binder looked like he would end FP1 fastest of all having gone top in the final two minutes with a 1m40.689s, but was shuffled down by Marquez and Vinales.
Morbidelli completed the most laps of any rider at 21 at the circuit he suffered a nasty accident during a training session which led to the concussion that ruled him out of pre-season testing.
He headed Pramac team-mate Jorge Martin by 0.045s, with Alex Rins seventh for Yamaha from Trackhouse Aprilia’s Miguel Oliveira, the second Gresini Ducati of Alex Marquez and the factory Honda of Joan Mir.
Honda comes to Portugal with some new items to try following a private test earlier this week at Jerez with Luca Marini, as well as from recent running by Stefan Bradl at the Algarve circuit.
Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia was 13th on his factory Ducati, while Pedro Acosta was 15th on his Tech3 GasGas.
MotoGP Portuguese GP - FP1 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|M. Marquez Gresini Racing
|93
|Ducati
|18
|
1'40.484
|167.811
|2
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|17
|
+0.165
1'40.649
|0.165
|167.536
|3
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|22
|
+0.205
1'40.689
|0.040
|167.470
|4
|J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|17
|
+0.356
1'40.840
|0.151
|167.219
|5
|F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing
|21
|Ducati
|21
|
+0.377
1'40.861
|0.021
|167.184
|6
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|19
|
+0.422
1'40.906
|0.045
|167.109
|7
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|19
|
+0.450
1'40.934
|0.028
|167.063
|8
|M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team
|88
|Aprilia
|18
|
+0.623
1'41.107
|0.173
|166.777
|9
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|16
|
+0.635
1'41.119
|0.012
|166.757
|10
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|15
|
+0.706
1'41.190
|0.071
|166.640
|11
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|20
|
+0.758
1'41.242
|0.052
|166.555
|12
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|16
|
+0.793
1'41.277
|0.035
|166.497
|13
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|19
|
+0.805
1'41.289
|0.012
|166.478
|14
|A. Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|20
|
+1.047
1'41.531
|0.242
|166.081
|15
|P. Acosta Tech 3
|31
|KTM
|19
|
+1.122
1'41.606
|0.075
|165.958
|16
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|5
|Honda
|17
|
+1.188
1'41.672
|0.066
|165.850
|17
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|18
|
+1.203
1'41.687
|0.015
|165.826
|18
|M. Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|17
|
+1.231
1'41.715
|0.028
|165.780
|19
|E. Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|18
|
+1.244
1'41.728
|0.013
|165.759
|20
|A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|16
|
+1.300
1'41.784
|0.056
|165.668
|21
|L. Marini Repsol Honda Team
|10
|Honda
|17
|
+1.493
1'41.977
|0.193
|165.354
|22
|T. Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|17
|
+1.598
1'42.082
|0.105
|165.184
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Why Acosta's MotoGP debut outshone Marquez's a decade earlier
Marquez ‘not at limit’ of Ducati despite strong Qatar MotoGP debut
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Latest news
F1 Australian GP: Leclerc snatches FP3 headline time from Verstappen, Sainz
Why Williams F1 team is racing to repair Albon’s crashed car for Suzuka
F1 live: Follow final Australian GP practice as it happens
Vowles: “Very difficult” to rebuild Sargeant's confidence after Australian GP benching
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments