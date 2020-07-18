MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?

Following the coronavirus-induced delay the 2020 MotoGP season will finally kick of this Sunday with the Spanish Grand Prix.

Jerez will host two races on back-to-back weekends, with the second event to be run under the Andalusian Grand Prix banner.

Franco Morbidelli led a Petronas Yamaha 1-2 in second practice at Jerez, although Morbidelli's teammate Fabio Quartararo later admitted that the 2020 M1 was "more difficult" to ride than last year's bike.

Rookie Brad Binder finished an impressive third for KTM, while reigining champion Marc Marquez finished two tenths off the pace in fourth after suffering a minor crash.

What time does the Spanish MotoGP start today?

The Spanish GP will get underway at Jerez at 2pm local time. The race will last for approximately 45 minutes.

Date : Su n day 1 9 th July 2020

Start time : 2:00 p m CEST / 1:00pm BST / 8:00am ET / 5:00am PT / 5:30pm IST / 9pm JST / 10pm AEST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Spanish MotoGP?

Here's how you can watch Sunday's MotoGP race in your country.

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

America

USA: NBC (delayed)

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Sport TV

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceanica

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream the Spanish MotoGP?

MotoGP provides its own on-demand streaming service. The MotoGP pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

Weather forecast for Jerez

Expect the Spanish GP to take place in very hot conditions, with the temperature expected to reach 35C at 2pm local time when the race begins.