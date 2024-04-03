All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
MotoGP Portugal GP

MotoGP “not ruling out” joint F1 event under Liberty ownership

Dorna sporting director Carlos Ezpeleta says it is “not ruling out” a joint MotoGP and Formula 1 event under Liberty Media’s ownership, but admits it’s “a complicated project”.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Start action

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

On Monday 1 April, Liberty announced it had acquired 86% ownership of Dorna Sports and MotoGP as part of a deal valued at €4.2 billion.

With both F1 and MotoGP now under Liberty’s umbrella, talks of a potential joint race weekend for the two series has surfaced again.

Read Also:

In an exclusive first interview with Ezpeleta following Monday’s announcement, with Motorsport.com’s Spanish MotoGP podcast Por Orejas, the executive says a joint event is not out of the question but isn’t something being considered in the short term.

"Well, it's something that at the moment, for obvious reasons, is not in the immediate plans and it's not something that we are working on, but it's not something that we are ruling out for the medium-term future either,” Ezpeleta said.

“But having said that, the reality is that it makes limited sense, because at the end of the day we have some events with our own fan base, which is a different fan base in most places to the Formula 1 fan base.

“They sell, they sell out in many circuits and so do we, so getting all of us together in the same event, in the same weekend, has difficulties and the return on investment is not very clear today.

“Then you also have problems with the different sponsors, the TV cameras, so it is a project, or it would be a rather complicated project, let's say.

“Then again, there are a number of circuits that can run both [series], but there are not so many, so it is a project that is not discarded, but we are not working on it either.”

Fans of Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team

Fans of Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The future of World Superbikes under the new Liberty deal is unclear at this stage, but for the time being Ezpeleta says there is no plans for MotoGP and the production-based series to host any shared events.

“It's something that has been talked about for a long time and the reality, being very direct, I do not know the benefit,” he added.

“Clearly it would make exposure to Superbike more relevant, MotoGP I think would have little to do there.

“There is quite an important crossover of fans and I don't know if the people who go to Montmelo for Superbikes… I think they also go to MotoGP.

“It doesn't make a lot of sense with both together because you are not going to attract more people and you have to pay for both things, Superbike and MotoGP, so it doesn't make much sense at the moment.”

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont and German Garcia Casanova

 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Negotiating F1 and MotoGP TV deals together "a non-starter" - Liberty

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Gresini MotoGP rider Marquez says he "won't be faster than in the past"

Gresini MotoGP rider Marquez says he "won't be faster than in the past"

MotoGP
Portugal GP
Gresini MotoGP rider Marquez says he "won't be faster than in the past"
Negotiating F1 and MotoGP TV deals together "a non-starter" - Liberty

Negotiating F1 and MotoGP TV deals together "a non-starter" - Liberty

MotoGP
Negotiating F1 and MotoGP TV deals together "a non-starter" - Liberty
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

FIA’s 2025 WRC rules timeline too tight for Hyundai to do a “good job”

FIA’s 2025 WRC rules timeline too tight for Hyundai to do a “good job”

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya
FIA’s 2025 WRC rules timeline too tight for Hyundai to do a “good job”
Why there will be no place to hide for F1 teams in Suzuka

Why there will be no place to hide for F1 teams in Suzuka

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Why there will be no place to hide for F1 teams in Suzuka
Gresini MotoGP rider Marquez says he "won't be faster than in the past"

Gresini MotoGP rider Marquez says he "won't be faster than in the past"

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Gresini MotoGP rider Marquez says he "won't be faster than in the past"
The significance of Lola and Yamaha’s Formula E project

The significance of Lola and Yamaha’s Formula E project

FE Formula E
The significance of Lola and Yamaha’s Formula E project

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global