Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Yamaha to donate $700,000 in humanitarian aid to Ukraine Next / Bagnaia: “Ducati doesn’t have to apologise” for hellish Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News

MotoGP legend Rossi expected at “three, four races” in 2022

VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini says his MotoGP legend brother Valentino Rossi will “for sure come to three, four races” in 2022 to offer support to his team. 

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP legend Rossi expected at “three, four races” in 2022
Listen to this article

The nine-time grand prix motorcycle world champion retired at the end of the 2021 season and will embark on a campaign in GT World Challenge Europe with WRT Audi this year. 

Rossi retains a big presence in the MotoGP paddock in 2022, however, with his VR46 squad now racing in the premier class with brother Marini and rookie Marco Bezzecchi representing the squad.  

Its first race in Qatar two weeks ago proved disastrous for the team, with Bezzecchi crashing out early on after a strong qualifying in 15th, while Marini was 13th on his 2022-spec Ducati after qualifying 17th.  

Ahead of this weekend’s Indonesia Grand Prix, Marini admits he had “too many problems” in Qatar and “didn’t work enough for the race”. 

When asked if he thought the presence of Rossi and his experience could have helped him, Marini says he was unsure as the level of his team is already so high.  

But he noted Rossi will be at some races in 2022 and hopes he will “bring us some magic” to the garage.  

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Akhil Puthiyedath

“Well, [calling the race] a bit complicated is not enough,” Marini said on Thursday at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit. 

“It was a disaster GP, all the weekend. We had too many problems and we didn’t work enough for the race.  

“So, it was difficult. Sincerely, I don’t know because we are in MotoGP, the level of the people who are working here is really high.  

“For sure his experience is unbelievable, maybe he’s the guy with the most experience in this paddock.  

“So, he knows a lot of things. But my level and also the level of my crew is also really high.  

“I don’t know. We will see when he will come. For sure he will come for three, four races this year – maybe more.  

“We will see if just his presence in the garage, in the box, will make something special and bring us some magic that he always had in his career.”  

This weekend’s Indonesian GP is the first in the country since 1997, with Rossi winning the 125cc race that year when it was held at the Sentul circuit. 

In last month’s pre-season test at the Mandalika circuit, Marini topped day two of running on his VR46 Ducati, while Honda’s Pol Espargaro was fastest outright at the end of the test.  

shares
comments
Yamaha to donate $700,000 in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Previous article

Yamaha to donate $700,000 in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Next article

Bagnaia: “Ducati doesn’t have to apologise” for hellish Qatar MotoGP

Bagnaia: “Ducati doesn’t have to apologise” for hellish Qatar MotoGP
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia: “Ducati doesn’t have to apologise” for hellish Qatar MotoGP Indonesian GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia: “Ducati doesn’t have to apologise” for hellish Qatar MotoGP

Yamaha to donate $700,000 in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
MotoGP

Yamaha to donate $700,000 in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Qatar GP Prime
MotoGP

Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Valentino Rossi More from
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi to be joined by Muller, Vervisch in WRT GTWCE squad
GT

Valentino Rossi to be joined by Muller, Vervisch in WRT GTWCE squad

MotoGP legend Rossi aiming for podiums in rookie GT3 season
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

MotoGP legend Rossi aiming for podiums in rookie GT3 season

The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate Prime
MotoGP

The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate

Latest news

Bagnaia: “Ducati doesn’t have to apologise” for hellish Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: “Ducati doesn’t have to apologise” for hellish Qatar MotoGP

MotoGP legend Rossi expected at “three, four races” in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP legend Rossi expected at “three, four races” in 2022

Yamaha to donate $700,000 in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha to donate $700,000 in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Miller's MotoGP highs forgotten “as soon as f***ing Christmas”
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller's MotoGP highs forgotten “as soon as f***ing Christmas”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Prime

Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Prime

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Enea Bastianini etched himself into the history books as MotoGP’s newest winner with a stunning ride to victory in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. He has pricked the ears of a number of rivals and can prove to be a real menace in the early races of 2022

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2022
How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar Prime

How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar

Enea Bastianini's victory in the Qatar Grand Prix was good and bad news for Ducati. The Italian's breakthrough win on a year-old Gresini bike, and the sluggishness exhibited by the 2022 models, suggests that Ducati has failed to take advantage of having a third of the MotoGP grid and leaves it with issues to resolve

MotoGP
Mar 7, 2022
The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022 Prime

The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales Prime

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales

Maverick Vinales’ 2022 season appears to be make or break for the trouble MotoGP star, as he embarks on a full-time campaign with Aprilia after his acrimonious Yamaha split last year. The team is convinced it has pulled off a blinder in signing the nine-time race winner and is doing everything it can to extract the maximum from Vinales.

MotoGP
Mar 1, 2022
Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Prime

Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title defence has gotten off to a rocky start, as he has expressed dismay at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine of its 2022 bike - so much so, he says his future beyond 2022 remains "open". Will this weekend's season-opening Qatar GP prove Quartararo's complaints have been valid, or simply about pressuring Yamaha during contract negotiations?

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022
How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Prime

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Ducati came close to its first MotoGP world championship since the heady days of Casey Stoner in 2021. And it did so with a line-up born out of a risky philosophy change that has ultimately allowed Ducati mould a MotoGP super team that goes into the 2022 season as an expected favourite

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.