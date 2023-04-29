MotoGP Jerez poleman Espargaro was “angry” when rain fell before qualifying
Aprilia MotoGP rider Aleix Espargaro says he was “angry” that rain fell prior to Spanish Grand Prix qualifying as the eventual poleman had just one bike to use for Q2.
Espargaro snatched his first pole of the 2023 season in a dramatic qualifying at Jerez, the Spaniard beating KTM’s Jack Miller by 0.221 seconds with a final lap of 1m37.216s.
Light rain started to fall prior to the 15-minute pole shootout getting underway, with that precipitation carrying on for the first half of Q2.
Espargaro was unable to test the conditions on wet tyres first because he destroyed one of his RS-GPs in a crash in FP3 prior to qualifying, forcing him to gamble on slicks and hope for the best.
“Has been a crazy morning,” Espargaro said. “I felt good from yesterday, so we decided to try an aerodynamic package and unfortunately I had a small crash.
“When I saw the rain I was a bit angry and disappointed because we just had one bike. So, I didn’t have the gamble to try the rain tyres and then slicks. So, I said to my guys let’s try the slicks. I go out and tried my best and no worries.
“I did the mistake in the morning and it is how it is. But no worries, I controlled everything till the last lap and I pushed.”
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
What the rest of the front row said
Miller set the early pace in Q2 on his KTM and was on course for his first pole of the season, but had to settle for second behind Espargaro.
Despite this, he says this result is “a major bonus” for the sprint race later today and Sunday’s grand prix given how difficult it is to overtake at Jerez.
“I gave it a good crack,” Miller said. “It was unsure because the rain was on again, off again. I sort of looked at the track. For 30 seconds, I was convinced it would be wet [tyres]. 30 seconds later I said ‘we’re going dries’.
“It was so dark over at Turn 1, tried to do one lap on the slicks, so that’s what I did. I went out, bust out a lap. It came down a little bit more but then it eased of.
“The pace got hotter and hotter. Each lap you push your luck with the kerbs a bit more, hoping they’ll be ready at that point. This is a hard track to pass on, so this is a major bonus for the weekend.”
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pramac’s Jorge Martin also only had one bike to use in Q2 after a crash in FP3 but managed to complete the front row.
“Well I think I needed one more lap to make the pole position,” Martin said. “Anyway, I’m happy with my performance during all the weekend. I feel like we are one of the strongest.
“It was difficult conditions for us because I crashed in FP3, so I only had one bike. So, it’s difficult to understand the situations because we cannot make one and one. But I’m happy about the strategy, we make the first row. But the important things are later and I feel like one of the strongest.”
MotoGP Spanish GP: Espargaro takes pole as Quartararo only 16th
FIM announces new Women’s World Championship for 2024
Latest news
Alonso: Aston shocker only 1s slower than Ferrari perfection
Alonso: Aston shocker only 1s slower than Ferrari perfection Alonso: Aston shocker only 1s slower than Ferrari perfection
MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race
MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race
FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane
FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane
F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP in Red Bull 1-2
F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP in Red Bull 1-2 F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP in Red Bull 1-2
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.