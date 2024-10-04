All Series

Practice report
MotoGP Japanese GP

MotoGP Japanese GP: Bagnaia leads Martin in mixed-weather FP1

Title rivals set the pace in rain-interrupted opening practice session at Motegi

Richard Asher
Upd:
64

Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Team) led current points leader Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) on the timesheets following a rain-hit Free Practice 1 for this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi.

Another two Ducatis rounded out the top four in a session in which running was limited by two showers that caused the riders to spend long periods sitting in their garages. They were Fabio di Giannantonio (Team VR46) and eight-time world champion Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing).

Takaaki Nakagami gave his fans a photo moment in his final home race as a full-time MotoGP rider when he took the top spot on the timing screens just after the session got underway.

But it was mere minutes before a more likely contender took over at the top of the order in the form of VR46's Marco Bezzecchi, who was the first to break the 1m46s barrier.

But it was Bagnaia who led the way with a 1m45.209s lap when light rain began to fall just 13 minutes into the session. At this point, the entire field headed for the pits and all fell quiet.

Only with 10 minutes remaining in the session did the riders venture out onto the circuit again. The track looked as good as dry at that point, but it was only a couple of minutes before the rain flags began to wave once more.

Although a handful of riders continued to circulate until the end, the lap times remained as they had been at the point rain first fell. That left Bagnaia 0.109s clear of Martin at the end of the weekend’s first session, with di Giannantonio and Marquez next up.

Jack Miller was the fastest non-Ducati on his KTM Factory Racing entry in fifth. He headed Bezzecchi in the final reckoning.

Watch: What We Learned on Friday | 2024 #JapaneseGP

The fastest home bike was, unusually, a Honda, with Joan Mir clocking the seventh-fastest time. Like Marquez and in contrast to most of the field, he was running the soft front tyre.

Johann Zarco (LCR Honda), Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) and Enea Bastianini – who lies a distant third in the title race for Ducati  – rounded out the top 10.

Nakagami eventually landed up 12th, behind Gresini’s second rider Alex Marquez. KTM’s rookie Pedro Acosta (Tech 3) was 13th-quickest and Alex Rins was fastest Yamaha in 14th.  

Lorenzo Savadori, who steps in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Trackhouse Racing this weekend, was 22nd on the timesheets. So hurried was the plan for the Italian to take up this ride that he took to the track in unbranded leathers for Free Practice 1.

Yamaha’s wildcard entry for its home race, Remy Gardner, was 23rd and last.

No rider completed more than 12 laps in a session that was of limited value. It is however unlikely to be the last time we see rain at Motegi this weekend, with the forecast for Saturday looking decidedly damp.

MotoGP Japanese GP - FP1 results:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 9

1'45.209

   164.278  
2 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 9

+0.109

1'45.318

 0.109 164.108  
3 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 8

+0.380

1'45.589

 0.271 163.687  
4 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 8

+0.572

1'45.781

 0.192 163.390  
5 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 10

+0.573

1'45.782

 0.001 163.388  
6 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 8

+0.705

1'45.914

 0.132 163.185  
7 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 9

+0.726

1'45.935

 0.021 163.152  
8 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 6

+0.740

1'45.949

 0.014 163.131  
9 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 7

+0.750

1'45.959

 0.010 163.115  
10 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 8

+0.759

1'45.968

 0.009 163.102  
11 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 7

+0.776

1'45.985

 0.017 163.075  
12 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 6

+0.828

1'46.037

 0.052 162.995  
13 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 9

+0.853

1'46.062

 0.025 162.957  
14 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 8

+0.881

1'46.090

 0.028 162.914  
15 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 8

+0.893

1'46.102

 0.012 162.896  
16 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 9

+1.036

1'46.245

 0.143 162.676  
17 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 11

+1.087

1'46.296

 0.051 162.598  
18 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 10

+1.232

1'46.441

 0.145 162.377  
19 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 8

+1.251

1'46.460

 0.019 162.348  
20 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 9

+1.778

1'46.987

 0.527 161.548  
21 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 7

+1.829

1'47.038

 0.051 161.471  
22 Italy L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team 32 Aprilia 9

+3.433

1'48.642

 1.604 159.087  
23 Australia R. Gardner Yamaha Factory Racing 87 Yamaha 9

+4.997

1'50.206

 1.564 156.829  
View full results  

