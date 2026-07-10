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MotoGP leans towards Brazil for 2027 season launch

After Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, MotoGP could be headed to South America for its next season launch event

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Published:
MotoGP riders group photo   

Group photo from the presentation of the 2026 season in Kuala Lumpur

Photo by: Steve Wobser / Getty Images

MotoGP is working towards holding its 2027 season launch in Rio de Janeiro, where the championship's new 850cc bikes are expected to be unveiled.

The Brazilian city is one of the options being considered by MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group (MotoGP SEG), the commercial rights holder of the world championship, as a successor to Kuala Lumpur, which hosted the 2026 edition of the event.

Among the various alternatives explored, Miami initially emerged as the leading candidate, particularly given the championship owner's ambition to expand their footprint in the United States.

However, Motorsport.com understands that Rio de Janeiro has become the frontrunner in recent days to host the event that will officially kick off the 2027 campaign.

Although agreements with the local organisers have yet to be finalised, several MotoGP teams already expect to travel to Brazil early next year.

The event would mark the third edition of MotoGP's collective season launch, following the inaugural ceremony ahead of the 2025 campaign in Bangkok and this year's event in Kuala Lumpur.

Singapore had originally been the preferred destination for 2026, but logistical hurdles prompted organisers to keep the event in the Malaysian capital, where pre-season testing got underway shortly afterwards.

MotoGP season launch in Kuala Lumpur

MotoGP season launch in Kuala Lumpur

Photo by: Steve Wobser / Getty Images

From a commercial standpoint, Rio represents a logical choice, particularly following MotoGP's return to Brazil last year and Diogo Moreira's promotion to the premier class.

At the same time, it presents a significant logistical challenge for teams during one of the busiest periods of the year, when schedules leave little room for flexibility.

While the exact date is yet to be determined, Motorsport.com understands that MotoGP SEG's preferred plan is to stage the event as early as possible, before the opening pre-season test at Sepang, scheduled for the final week of January.

That would require riders to interrupt their winter preparations to fly to South America before making the long journey back across the globe to Malaysia just a few days later.

Under that scenario, teams would need to ship their prototypes to Brazil well in advance, followed by the technicians required to prepare and maintain the bikes. Riders and senior management would arrive last.

One of the biggest complications would be fitting each manufacturer's individual season launch into an already crowded calendar. Those standalone presentations remain highly valuable for sponsors, as they allow teams to enjoy exclusive media exposure rather than sharing the spotlight with their rivals.

The calendar would remain equally congested even if the collective launch were held after the two pre-season tests and before the opening round of the 2027 season, which is expected to take place on the first weekend of March, most likely in Thailand.

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