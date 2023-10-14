MotoGP Indonesian GP: Martin seizes championship lead with sprint win

Martin has now won four sprint races on the bounce to head Bagnaia in the standings for the first time in 2023.

The Spaniard beat poleman Luca Marini by 1.131 seconds having started sixth on the grid following a crash in qualifying, and now leads the championship by seven points.

A late error for Marini gifted Martin a comfortable margin to victory, while VR46 celebrated double podium success as Marco Bezzecchi joined his team-mate on the rostrum.

Both VR46 Ducati riders come to Indonesia after recent collarbone fractures, with Marini injuring himself in a collision with Bezzecchi in India, while the latter went under the surgeon’s knife last Monday after a crash during training.

Failing to exit Q1, erstwhile championship leader Bagnaia struggled to move forward in the sprint from 13th and could do no better than eighth despite several errors for others.

Marini got the best launch off the front row at the start of the 13-lap contest to maintain pole into Turn 1, while Maverick Vinales on the Aprilia and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo slotted in behind.

Vinales immediately took the lead from Marini at Turn 2 and quickly broke away from the chasing pack.

A crash for Honda’s Marc Marquez on the opening lap pushed Bagnaia up to 11th come the end of the tour.

Martin assaulted the podium places at the start of lap two, sending his Pramac Ducati up the inside of Quartararo into Turn 1.

But he ran wide and let Quartararo back through, with the same thing happening moments later at Turn 10. Martin made the move stick at Turn 11.

Vinales’ lead stood at seven tenths at the start of lap three and was close to a second on the following tour.

Bagnaia would find himself up to eighth on lap four, after Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) and Brad Binder (KTM) collided on lap two and the second factory KTM of Jack Miller ran off at Turn 1 on the fourth tour.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Meanwhile, Martin would find his way through on Marini on lap five and quickly demolished Vinales’ lead as the Aprilia rider started to struggle with tyre wear.

Martin took the lead on lap nine, but came under late pressure from Marini once the VR46 rider got back ahead of Vinales on lap 10.

The gap between the top two was just four tenths at the start of the penultimate lap, but a near-crash for Marini at Turn 13 ended his charge and allowed Martin to comfortably get to the chequered flag.

Vinales held onto fourth from Quartararo, while Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio was sixth from factory Ducati pair Enea Bastianini and Bagnaia.

Miller was ninth after his early off-track moment to take the last point on offer, while RNF Aprilia’s Miguel Oliveira was 10th.

Binder rejoined after Espargaro took him down, but could do no more than 19th. The incident was investigated but no further action was taken.

Ducati has wrapped up the constructors’ championship for 2023 following Martin’s sprint victory.

