MotoGP gives India 2023 slot as full calendar expected soon

During the Aragon GP weekend at the start of September, reports emerged from India that MotoGP was eyeing a race at the Buddh International Circuit – former host of the country’s Formula 1 grand prix – from 2023.

Dorna Sports chiefs Carmelo and Carlos Ezpeleta travelled to India after the Aragon round to sign a seven-year deal to bring the series to the country with event promoter FairStreet Sports.

While it was thought 2023 was unlikely to be a realistic first year of the Indian Grand Prix, MotoGP has announced that it will feature on next season’s schedule.

With a recent deal signed with the Sokol Circuit to bring Kazakhstan onto the calendar from 2023, MotoGP will have a massive presence in Asia.

As well as India and Kazakhstan, MotoGP will take in races in Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Qatar.

"We’re very proud to announce that Buddh International Circuit will be on the 2023 calendar,” Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said.

“We have a lot of fans in India and we’re excited to be able to bring the sport to them.

“India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world.

“We very much look forward to racing at Buddh International Circuit and can’t wait to welcome the fans through the gates to see this incredible sport in person.”

F1 raced at the Buddh Inernational Circuit from 2011 to 2013, though the Indian GP found itself off the calendar from 2014 due to financial, bureaucratic and taxation reasons.

A full provisional calendar is expected to be announced in due course, with the 2023 season set to be the longest in history at 22 if both India and Kazakhstan do go ahead.

The 2023 season will start on 26 March in Portugal as traditional season-opener venue Losail in Qatar had to be pushed back to the end of the calendar due to facility upgrades taking place at the circuit for F1’s return to the country next year.