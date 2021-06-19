Tickets Subscribe
New KTM chassis "not a game changer" – Oliveira
MotoGP / German GP News

MotoGP German Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

By:

MotoGP travels to the Sachsenring this weekend for the German Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch qualifying on Saturday in your country.

MotoGP German Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Marc Marquez has been unbeaten at the Sachsenring since 2010, taking 10 consecutive victories at the German venue across the three classes.

The Honda rider topped first practice of the weekend on Friday but dropped to 12th in FP2 after opting not to switch to a new set of tyres for his final run.

That put the KTM of Miguel Oliveira on the top of the timesheets, the Portuguese rider still fresh from securing the marque's first win of 2021 in the Catalan Grand Prix.

What time does qualifying for the German MotoGP start? 

Q1 will begin at 14:10 local time at the Sachsenring, followed by the pole-deciding Q2 at 14:35. Each session will last 15 minutes. 

  • Date: Saturday, June 19th
  • Start time: 12:10 GMT / 13:10 BST / 14:10 CEST / 14:10 SAT / 15:10 EAT /   08:10 ET / 05:10 PT / 22:10 AEST / 21:10 JST / 17:40 IST
  • Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

FP3

 07:55

08:55

 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10 

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

 08:40 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch German MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service that includes live coverage of all qualifying and races. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

FP1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'21.660  
2 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'21.828 0.168
3 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'21.936 0.276
4 44 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'22.010 0.350
5 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'22.040 0.380
6 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'22.051 0.391
7 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'22.076 0.416
8 5 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'22.148 0.488
9 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'22.172 0.512
10 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'22.253 0.593
11 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'22.260 0.600
12 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'22.324 0.664
13 10 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'22.364 0.704
14 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'22.381 0.721
15 23 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'22.477 0.817
16 73 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'22.537 0.877
17 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1'22.612 0.952
18 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'22.646 0.986
19 89 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'22.678 1.018
20 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'22.691 1.031
21 27 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'22.728 1.068
22 33 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'22.969 1.309
View full results

FP2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'20.690  
2 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'20.910 0.220
3 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'21.023 0.333
4 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'21.077 0.387
5 44 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'21.108 0.418
6 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'21.131 0.441
7 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'21.143 0.453
8 5 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'21.181 0.491
9 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'21.192 0.502
10 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'21.228 0.538
11 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'21.282 0.592
12 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'21.291 0.601
13 73 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'21.293 0.603
14 89 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'21.398 0.708
15 33 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'21.426 0.736
16 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'21.453 0.763
17 27 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'21.568 0.878
18 10 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'21.595 0.905
19 23 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'21.702 1.012
20 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1'21.878 1.188
21 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'21.968 1.278
22 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'22.211 1.521
View full results
