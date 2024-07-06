All Series
Edition

Global
Qualifying report
MotoGP German GP

MotoGP German GP: Martin beats Trackhouse duo to pole, Marquez 13th

Martin strikes back to take pole as Trackhouse riders impress on the Aprilia 

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin claimed pole position for MotoGP’s German Grand Prix ahead of Trackhouse duo Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, as Marc Marquez qualified 13th after being knocked out in Q1.

Pramac rider Martin broke the circuit lap record with a 1m19.423s on his first run around the Sachsenring, which would remain unbeaten as a number of yellow flags prevented rivals from improving their times at the close of the 15-minute shootout.

This was his fourth pole position of the year and followed just a week after factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia dominated the Assen weekend from start to finish to close within 10 points of him in the standings.

Bagnaia had to abort a flying lap twice in the final stages, first for a horrifying highside for Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales and again for Gresini rider Alex Marquez’s crash, leaving him fourth on the grid for both the sprint and the grand prix.

Two riders who took advantage of the situation were Aprilia pair Oliveira and Fernandez, who had already looked rapid in the run-up to Q2.

Oliveira’s time of 1m19.471s from his first run was good enough to take second place, as he finished just 0.048s behind Martin, while Fernandez came from Q to make it two Trackhouse entries on the front row in third - despite still riding last year’s RS-GP bike. 

Fifth place behind Bagnaia went to Alex Marquez despite his late crash, while Franco Morbidelli lapped 0.523s behind his pole-sitting team-mate Martin to complete the second row of the grid.

Aprilia rider Vinales, one of the favourites for pole position after breaking the lap record on Friday, ended up seventh after being thrown off his bike in a nasty highside at Turn 10. Vinales was visibly shaken after the accident, as team-mate Aleix Espargaro watched on from the garage after withdrawing from the weekend.

Fabio di Giannantonio was among a few riders who were able to improve on their second run as he put his VR46 Ducati to eighth, ahead of factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini and GasGas Tech3 rider Pedro Acosta, who was once again the top qualifier on the KTM.

Acosta was closely followed by factory KTM rider Brad Binder, while VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi took 12th after narrowly making it into the second part of qualifying.

Gresini’s Marc Marquez was the first rider to be eliminated in Q1 and will line up 13th at the Sachsenring, a track where he has won eight times in the premier class.

Still not fully fit after a frightening highside in Friday practice that left him with a broken finger and a bruise to his rib cage, Marquez posted a time of 1m20.263s in his first run that provisionally put him second.

After aborting his second run to switch bikes, Marquez had one final shot at progressing into Q2 when he encountered Honda wildcard Stefan Bradl in the first sector, wrecking any chance of improving his previous lap.

With Bezzecchi already having gone quicker than him, a frustrated Marquez was demoted to the fifth row of the grid alongside the top Yamaha of 2021 champion Fabio Quartararo and the Tech3 GasGas bike of Augusto Fernandez.

Jack Miller was a lowly 16th on the factory KTM ahead of LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami, who beat factory rider Joan Mir and team-mate Johann Zarco to finish as the top Honda rider in 17th.

Remy Gardner qualified 22nd and last on his first MotoGP appearance since 2022, as he deputised for an injured Alex Rins at Yamaha.

But Gardner will move up a place in the final starting order, with Bradl - who originally qualified 21st - being hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding Marquez on his final lap.

MotoGP German GP - Q2 results:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 9

1'19.423

   165.216 305
2 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 10

+0.048

1'19.471

 0.048 165.116 304
3 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 8

+0.220

1'19.643

 0.172 164.760 300
4 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 9

+0.326

1'19.749

 0.106 164.541 302
5 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 8

+0.368

1'19.791

 0.042 164.454 301
6 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 9

+0.523

1'19.946

 0.155 164.135 304
7 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 5

+0.527

1'19.950

 0.004 164.127 305
8 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 8

+0.534

1'19.957

 0.007 164.113 300
9 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 9

+0.555

1'19.978

 0.021 164.070 305
10 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 9

+0.925

1'20.348

 0.370 163.314 305
11 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 9

+1.023

1'20.446

 0.098 163.115 305
12 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 8

+1.290

1'20.713

 0.267 162.576 304
View full results  

MotoGP German GP - Q1 results:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 7

1'19.678

   164.687 300
2 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 9

+0.437

1'20.115

 0.437 163.789 303
3 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 8

+0.585

1'20.263

 0.148 163.487 301
4 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 9

+0.632

1'20.310

 0.047 163.391 300
5 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 9

+0.741

1'20.419

 0.109 163.170 300
6 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 9

+0.837

1'20.515

 0.096 162.975 305
7 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 9

+0.875

1'20.553

 0.038 162.898 297
8 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 9

+0.887

1'20.565

 0.012 162.874 298
9 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 9

+1.121

1'20.799

 0.234 162.403 300
10 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 9

+1.484

1'21.162

 0.363 161.676 299
11 Germany S. Bradl HRC Test Team 6 Honda 9

+1.592

1'21.270

 0.108 161.461 301
12 Australia R. Gardner Yamaha Factory Racing 87 Yamaha 9

+1.619

1'21.297

 0.027 161.408 300
View full results  

