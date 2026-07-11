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MotoGP German GP

MotoGP German GP: Marc Marquez leads Ducati sprint sweep

The widely predicted perfect weekend for Sachsenring specialist Marc Marquez is well on course following the sprint race

Richard Asher
Published:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marc Marquez headed a Ducati 1-2-3 in the MotoGP sprint race at his beloved Sachsenring on Saturday, leading his brother Alex and Fabio Di Giannantonio across the line. 

With Marco Bezzecchi absent following an earlier qualifying crash, his team-mate Jorge Martin stretched his advantage at the top of the points table to 11 after coming home in sixth.

This was the first start following MotoGP's latest safety tweak, namely adding more space between grid slots and rows - and it proved a particularly undramatic one as polesitter Marc kept the lead ahead of Alex. 

Ai Ogura briefly nosed ahead of Di Giannantonio into the first corner, but the Italian returned the favour later in the lap, meaning the three Ducatis on the front row had firmly established themselves in grid order at the head of the field. 

Next up came a trio of Apriias, with Ogura leading Trackhouse team-mate Raul Fernandez and factory rider Martin. By mid-distance, the leading four had made a small break from the next group: Fernandez, Martin, factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia and KTM's Pedro Acosta

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

On lap 11 of 15, only Alex Marquez looked like a serious challenger as the front quartet had seemingly halved to a leading pair. Late in the race though came a charge from Di Giannantonio, who put Alex under pressure for second over the final couple of laps. 

As was the case throughout a thoroughly uneventful sprint, however, the ebb and flow of gaps did not translate to so much as a wheel being shown once the order settled down early on.

Ducati and the Marquez family had much to celebrate, but spectators at the Sachsenring could certainly have hoped for better entertainment in a race that rivaled last month's Balaton Park sprint for its monotony.

SPRINT

All Stats
 
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 15

20'12.978

   163.4   12
2 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 15

+0.368

20'13.346

 0.368 163.3   9
3 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 15

+0.813

20'13.791

 0.445 163.3   7
4 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 15

+3.019

20'15.997

 2.206 163.0   6
5 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 15

+5.454

20'18.432

 2.435 162.6   5
6 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 15

+6.155

20'19.133

 0.701 162.6   4
7 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 15

+7.751

20'20.729

 1.596 162.3   3
8 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 15

+8.968

20'21.946

 1.217 162.2   2
9 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 15

+10.855

20'23.833

 1.887 161.9   1
10 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 15

+13.279

20'26.257

 2.424 161.6    
11 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 15

+13.406

20'26.384

 0.127 161.6    
12 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 15

+14.111

20'27.089

 0.705 161.5    
13 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 15

+15.007

20'27.985

 0.896 161.4    
14 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 15

+15.398

20'28.376

 0.391 161.3    
15 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 15

+17.977

20'30.955

 2.579 161.0    
16 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 15

+18.137

20'31.115

 0.160 161.0    
17 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 15

+22.622

20'35.600

 4.485 160.4    
18 United Kingdom C. Crutchlow Team LCR 35 Honda 15

+22.929

20'35.907

 0.307 160.3    
19 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 15

+31.185

20'44.163

 8.256 159.3    
dnf Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 5

+10 Laps

6'47.446

 10 Laps 162.1 Accident  
View full results

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