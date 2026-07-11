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MotoGP German GP: Full starting grid after Marco Bezzecchi's withdrawal

Check out the full starting grid for the 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team

Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marc Marquez leads a front row lockout for Ducati at the German Grand Prix after claiming his third pole position of the 2026 MotoGP season on Saturday.

Lining up alongside on the front row will be his brother Alex Marquez, will Fabio di Giannantonio starting third for VR46.

However, the biggest news from the Sachsenring weekend concerned Aprilia after factory rider Marco Bezzecchi broke his collarbone after crashing in Q2. The injury forced the Italian to return home for surgery, forcing him out of the race.

With Bezzecchi withdrawing and championship leader Jorge Martin struggling for speed, Trackhouse led the charge for Aprilia, with Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura ending up fourth and fifth espectively on their RS-GPs.

They will be joined on the second row of the grid by Yamaha star Fabio Quartararo.

Franco Morbidelli and Diogo Moreira qualified seventh and 15th respectively, but both will drop thee spots on the grid in Sunday's race as penalty for impeding other riders in practice.

That means Martin will take the start from seventh ahead of Pedro Acosta, with Francesco Bagnaia and Morbidelli completing the top 10.  

Only 20 riders will contest the final race before the summer break. Apart from Bezzecchi, Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer will also sit out the German GP due to injury. Although it was clear before the start of the week that Aldeguer will not be fit to take part in the race, Gresini chose not to replace the Spaniard with another rider.

Grid

All Stats
 
Cla Rider # Bike Time km/h
1 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati

1'19.041

 166.015
2 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati

+0.061

1'19.102

 165.887
3 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati

+0.147

1'19.188

 165.706
4 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia

+0.151

1'19.192

 165.698
5 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia

+0.307

1'19.348

 165.372
6 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha

+0.342

1'19.383

 165.299
7 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia

+0.687

1'19.728

 164.584
8 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM

+0.699

1'19.740

 164.559
9 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati

+0.712

1'19.753

 164.532
10 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati

+0.491

1'19.532

 164.990
11 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha

+0.740

1'19.781

 164.475
12 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda

+0.947

1'19.988

 164.049
13 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda

+0.957

1'19.998

 164.029
14 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM

+1.143

1'20.184

 163.648
15 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM

+1.329

1'20.370

 163.269
16 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha

+1.544

1'20.585

 162.834
17 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha

+1.559

1'20.600

 162.803
18 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda

+1.043

1'20.084

 163.852
19 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM

+1.740

1'20.781

 162.439
20 United Kingdom C. Crutchlow Team LCR 35 Honda

+1.912

1'20.953

 162.094
View full results

German GP in Photos - Saturday

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Yamaha Factory Racing Bike

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Yamaha Factory Racing Bike

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Luca Marini, Honda HRC

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Race start

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

German GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

German GP - Saturday, in photos
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