MotoGP German GP: Full starting grid after Marco Bezzecchi's withdrawal
Check out the full starting grid for the 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Marc Marquez leads a front row lockout for Ducati at the German Grand Prix after claiming his third pole position of the 2026 MotoGP season on Saturday.
Lining up alongside on the front row will be his brother Alex Marquez, will Fabio di Giannantonio starting third for VR46.
However, the biggest news from the Sachsenring weekend concerned Aprilia after factory rider Marco Bezzecchi broke his collarbone after crashing in Q2. The injury forced the Italian to return home for surgery, forcing him out of the race.
With Bezzecchi withdrawing and championship leader Jorge Martin struggling for speed, Trackhouse led the charge for Aprilia, with Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura ending up fourth and fifth espectively on their RS-GPs.
They will be joined on the second row of the grid by Yamaha star Fabio Quartararo.
Franco Morbidelli and Diogo Moreira qualified seventh and 15th respectively, but both will drop thee spots on the grid in Sunday's race as penalty for impeding other riders in practice.
That means Martin will take the start from seventh ahead of Pedro Acosta, with Francesco Bagnaia and Morbidelli completing the top 10.
Only 20 riders will contest the final race before the summer break. Apart from Bezzecchi, Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer will also sit out the German GP due to injury. Although it was clear before the start of the week that Aldeguer will not be fit to take part in the race, Gresini chose not to replace the Spaniard with another rider.
Grid
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Marquez Ducati Team
|93
|Ducati
|
1'19.041
|166.015
|2
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|
+0.061
1'19.102
|165.887
|3
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|
+0.147
1'19.188
|165.706
|4
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|
+0.151
1'19.192
|165.698
|5
|A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team
|79
|Aprilia
|
+0.307
1'19.348
|165.372
|6
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|
+0.342
1'19.383
|165.299
|7
|J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team
|89
|Aprilia
|
+0.687
1'19.728
|164.584
|8
|P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|37
|KTM
|
+0.699
1'19.740
|164.559
|9
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|63
|Ducati
|
+0.712
1'19.753
|164.532
|10
|F. Morbidelli Team VR46
|21
|Ducati
|
+0.491
1'19.532
|164.990
|11
|J. Miller Pramac Racing
|43
|Yamaha
|
+0.740
1'19.781
|164.475
|12
|J. Mir Honda HRC
|36
|Honda
|
+0.947
1'19.988
|164.049
|13
|L. Marini Honda HRC
|10
|Honda
|
+0.957
1'19.998
|164.029
|14
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|
+1.143
1'20.184
|163.648
|15
|E. Bastianini Tech 3
|23
|KTM
|
+1.329
1'20.370
|163.269
|16
|T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing
|7
|Yamaha
|
+1.544
1'20.585
|162.834
|17
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|
+1.559
1'20.600
|162.803
|18
|D. Moreira Team LCR
|11
|Honda
|
+1.043
1'20.084
|163.852
|19
|M. Viñales Tech 3
|12
|KTM
|
+1.740
1'20.781
|162.439
|20
|C. Crutchlow Team LCR
|35
|Honda
|
+1.912
1'20.953
|162.094
|View full results
German GP in Photos - Saturday
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
German GP - Saturday, in photos
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